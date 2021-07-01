Fire causes $125K in damage to motel near Letchworth State Park

A fire caused $125,000 worth of damage to a motel near Letchworth State Park Wednesday night, according to the Wyoming County Office of Emergency Services.

No injuries were reported at the Portageville's Colonial Inn, 6544 Route 19A, where firefighters responded to a call at 7:32 p.m. Ten different fire companies battled the blaze over five hours.

Fire officials said the blaze began outside the structure and extended up the side of the building and into the attic area. The cause remains under investigation.

The motel, which advertises 14 rooms, is less than 1.5 miles from the Portageville entrance to Letchworth at the southern tip of the park.

The fire companies at the scene were: Pike, Bliss, Castile, Gainesville, Perry, Silver Springs, Fillmore, Wiscoy-Rossburg, Centerville and Nunda.

