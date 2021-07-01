 Skip to main content
Fire causes $125K in damage to motel near Letchworth State Park
Colonial Inn, Portageville

The Colonial Inn in Portageville.

 Google Street View

A fire caused $125,000 worth of damage to a motel near Letchworth State Park Wednesday night, according to the Wyoming County Office of Emergency Services. 

No injuries were reported at the Portageville's Colonial Inn, 6544 Route 19A, where firefighters responded to a call at 7:32 p.m. Ten different fire companies battled the blaze over five hours. 

Fire officials said the blaze began outside the structure and extended up the side of the building and into the attic area. The cause remains under investigation. 

The motel, which advertises 14 rooms, is less than 1.5 miles from the Portageville entrance to Letchworth at the southern tip of the park.  

The fire companies at the scene were: Pike, Bliss, Castile, Gainesville, Perry, Silver Springs, Fillmore, Wiscoy-Rossburg, Centerville and Nunda.

News Staff Reporter

Long Island native, University at Buffalo graduate, part of the breaking news and criminal justice team for two years. Hired by The News in 1999, I covered high school sports for 15 years before being named deputy sports editor.

