A fire at the West Side Bazaar early Tuesday morning caused an estimated $300,000 in damage, Buffalo fire officials said.

The fire was reported about 6:30 a.m.

The blaze caused $100,000 in damage to the building and $200,000 in contents.

The cause of the fire was under investigation, fire officials said.

The West Size Bazaar, at 25 Grant St., is a small business incubator where entrepreneurs, many of them resettled refugees, prepare and cook food from around the world.