A two-alarm fire at a Seneca Street medical marijuana dispensary Friday caused $40,000 in damage, city officials said.

The fire was reported at about 9:10 p.m. Friday in 192 Seneca St., a commercial building which houses The Botanist, a medical marijuana dispensary.

Fire investigators say the blaze started in the "ceiling area" of the structure and damages were estimated at $40,000, Buffalo police spokesman Michael J. DeGeorge said in a statement.

The cause was under investigation.

No injuries were reported.

The Botanist posted on its Facebook page that it would be closed Saturday "until further notice."