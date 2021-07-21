Fire at Amherst PPE manufacturer under control after blazing through the night

Sprague said the scope of the fire was so large that trucks were provided from companies in Genesee County as well as the Southern Tier.

"This is a large warehouse that was fully involved, so we needed water from different mains because mains can only pump so much," Sprague said. "We had multiple aerial ladders and pumpers in place. There was just a huge fire load and it took time to extinguish the fire.

"It was a lot of combustible products burning. It's a warehouse, so there were racks of products."

Sprague lauded fire dispatchers for their role in coordinating such a large event and handling the back-filling of companies throughout the region, "so that no one was left without coverage in Erie County."

The fire was reported at 4:26 p.m. Tuesday, according to Amherst Police Lt. Gregg Huller.

Motorists were urged to avoid the Earhart Drive-Wehrle Drive-Youngs Road area, and Lawrence Bell Drive and Earhart were closed.

Fire officials said no neighboring buildings suffered damage. Kulpa said Tuesday he was not aware of any injuries.