Fire at Amherst PPE manufacturer expected to blaze through the night

Volunteer firefighters and hazmat teams from throughout Erie County, as well as the Buffalo Fire Department and Buffalo Niagara International Airport Fire Department, battled a stubborn blaze into the night at a manufacturer of personal protective equipment.

"They've got their work cut out for them for the night," Amherst Supervisor Brian J. Kulpa said.

Thick black smoke was seen for miles, and the fire forced the closing of the Thruway Tuesday evening.

The fire at Premium PPE, 120 Earhart Drive, was reported at 4:26 p.m. Tuesday, according to Amherst Police Lt. Gregg Huller. The company manufactures surgical and face masks.

Motorists were urged to avoid the Earhart Drive-Wehrle Drive-Youngs Road area, and Lawrence Bell Drive and Earhart were closed.

Evacuations were ordered within a 1,000-foot radius of the fire, clearing out some working in the neighboring buildings, Kulpa said. He said he was not aware of any injuries.

The eastbound Thruway was closed at 6:21 p.m. from Exit 50 (I-290) to Exit 49 because of the fire. The westbound lanes were closed a short time later from Exit 48A to Exit 49, and the ramp from I-290 eastbound to the eastbound Thruway was closed. The road reopened less than three hours later.