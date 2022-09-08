Fire academy grad whose auto crashed and burned faces arraignment

The Buffalo resident whose car crashed and mysteriously burned just hours after he graduated from the Buffalo Fire Academy has been charged in connection with the matter.

Jordan Ernest, 25, faces a charge of making a false written statement. He will be arraigned Friday morning before City Court Judge Phillip Dabney Jr., according to court papers.

The charge, a misdemeanor punishable by up to a year in jail and a $1,000 fine, applies to people who knowingly make a false statement on a written instrument that warns them they could be punished for falsehoods. Ernest is expected to plead not guilty.

He was placed on paid administrative leave soon after the crash but has since been terminated, City Hall spokesman Michael J. DeGeorge said.

Around 4:30 a.m. on July 1, Ernest’s Jeep Cherokee slammed into a tow truck parked outside South Buffalo Auto Parts on Elk Street, according to a Buffalo police accident report. But police said in the report that they could not identify the driver because he or she had left the scene.

A security camera at South Buffalo Auto Parts recorded the collision. A person who has seen the video but asked not to be identified said it shows that soon after the crash, two other men arrived in the 600 block of Elk, and the Jeep Cherokee caught fire.

A Buffalo police officer on patrol spotted the fire and through a dispatcher summoned the Buffalo Fire Department, which put out the flames.

Ernest’s Jeep crashed several hours after a Buffalo Fire Academy graduation ceremony on June 30 honored him and 42 others as the city's newest crop of trained firefighters. He resides in the city’s Seneca-Babcock neighborhood, a few minutes’ walk from where his auto went up in flames.

Fire officials suspended Ernest with pay and began an inquiry that focused on the actions of three recent academy graduates, a person familiar with the probe told The Buffalo News. The Erie County District Attorney’s Office also began to investigate, a spokeswoman there said.