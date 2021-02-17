Fines from Buffalo's school zone camera program to help fund 'safe streets'

The Brown administration is dedicating $500,000 of revenue from the School Speed Zone Safety Program to launch a “Safe Streets” initiative to improve pedestrian, bicyclist and motorist safety.

The money will be used to hire a coordinator to oversee aspects of Buffalo’s traffic safety strategy and monitor the implementation of future design initiatives. The money also will help fund projects such as pedestrian crosswalk striping, traffic safety studies in high density neighborhoods and community outreach and education.

“My commitment to protecting children in every neighborhood of this City will not waver,” said Mayor Byron W. Brown, who announced the program this week. In a written release, Brown said the Safe Streets initiative will be "an umbrella for our other traffic calming efforts" as the city pursues both equity and effectiveness in making streets safe.

The School Speed Zone Safety Program imposes 15 mph speed limits around certain schools at key hours and uses cameras to catch and fine violators. It has been controversial, with critics calling it a money grab and questioning its implementation and technology.

