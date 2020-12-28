Finding true safety and refuge to build a life in Buffalo

“I think if I didn't talk to that friend, and I didn't open up to my doctors, I wouldn't have gotten help,” said Noor, who found an opportunity to enlist medical help one day at a gynecologist appointment. Her then-husband was present and ready to speak for her, but the doctor’s office couldn’t find an interpreter. So Noor herself became the interpreter for her husband. That day, instead of translating her husband’s words, she voiced her own.

“I don’t want my husband to know, but I want to make an appointment to see a counselor, maybe even come to you about my other needs,” she told the doctor, while her husband looked on, oblivious to what was actually being said. “Can I make that appointment without my husband knowing?” She did, and timed those appointments to happen during her workday, with her boss’ permission, to avoid coming home late and provoking suspicion.

Meanwhile, Noor’s coworker who offered an ear and some assistance was able to guide her on the rights available to her: filing for divorce and pursuing custody of their son. “I realized I can stand up for my happiness,” she said. “I can choose my own happiness.”