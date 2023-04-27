The parents of a Buffalo sixth grader will receive a financial settlement to end their mask mandate lawsuit against Buffalo Public Schools – possibly the first Covid legal case in the region to be resolved by money in addition to a change in policy.

A federal judge redacted from public court records the financial details and other parts of the settlement between the school district and the boy's parents, Edward Speidel and Amy Szafranski.

The parents, who said their son could not tolerate wearing a mask, filed a lawsuit in federal court in January 2022 because the district from August 2021 to February 2022 refused to allow any mask exemptions for students who were unable to wear a mask due to a disability. The parents sought permission for him to wear a face shield instead in order to attend school in person. Shortly after their lawsuit, the school district allowed students seeking a mask exemption to return to school buildings wearing face shields.

Speidel and Szafranski's son, now a sixth grade student at Fredrick Law Olmsted School No. 156, missed in-class instruction for nearly half of his fifth grade year because of what his parents in court papers called the school district's "illegal policy."

The 11-year-old is diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, migraines, hypotonia and pica, an eating disorder involving eating nonfood items.

Speidel went to the special education office and School Board meetings, contacted administrators, board members, state Education Department representatives and even the governor's office before the family filed the lawsuit.

Szafranski taught her son at home with assignments sent by his teacher. But his parents worried that he was not getting social interaction with the kids in his class.

"We did everything we could think of to try to get him back into school," Szafranski said in a recent affidavit supporting the settlement. "We had been begging for this relief for five months, and we believe it would not have happened without this lawsuit."

Her son returned to school Feb. 7, 2022, and has been attending since.

Attorney Andrew M. Debbins, one of the lawyers who represented the South Park neighborhood family, said he could not discuss the details of the settlement because of a confidentiality agreement.

“Things certainly changed for the better for the young man we represented," Debbins said. "We hope that our efforts and our clients’ efforts to fight for disabled kids brought about a positive change for all young people similarly situated to our young client. The Buffalo City School District did the right thing after we presented legal authority, and we’re grateful that our young client is back in school and able to fully participate in the same manner as his classmates.”

The outcome for the family turned out better compared to others who sued over Covid restrictions.

Several local lawsuits filed in the first two years of the pandemic succeeded at chipping away at rules that judges found to be excessive or irrational, such as orders to close a laser-tag center and forbid tanning services. But judges generally gave the state wide latitude to implement the emergency measures the governor and public health officials deemed reasonably necessary to protect the public against the disease. With mandates and restrictions ending, especially since the end of the state's Covid-related state of emergency, judges have generally ruled Covid lawsuits moot.

In this case, the family received a settlement offer from the district – not an award from a judge.

The mask policy was at the advisement of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the school district’s medical advisory team made up of three pediatricians, said district spokesman Jeffrey Hammond.

“While confidentiality prohibits the district from commenting on the specifics of the settlement, the district is pleased to resolve this lawsuit, and thanks the court for its efforts in approving a good faith and mutually agreed upon resolution," Hammond said in a statement. "We believe the resolution ... further demonstrates the district’s commitment to providing equal access to education for our students, in this case during the unprecedented and rapidly evolving Covid-19 pandemic and looks forward to continuing this commitment as moving forward.”

Speidel and Szafranski challenged the district's initial refusal to grant the mask exemption citing the Americans with Disabilities Act, among other legislation, and said the decision was contrary to public health guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the New York State Department of Health. They called their proposal for a face shield a reasonable accommodation. Indeed, the district previously stated it would allow such an accommodation and even provided the student a face shield to “practice,” Debbins said in a court filing. But then, without explanation, the district reversed course and announced that if a student could not wear a mask, that student could not come to school.

In so doing, the district denied their son access to his public school on the basis of his disability, Debbins said.

The family claimed to have been damaged by the costs of home instruction.

Szafranski also said she had planned to return to work but could not because of the district's policy, so she lost earnings during the time her son was not allowed to return to the classroom. But she acknowledged in court papers she had not worked for some time before his remote learning, so she did not have documented proof of lost wages.

In the settlement agreement, the family and the school district agreed to seek the court's permission to seal various documents and redact portions of others, Debbins said in a court filing.

U.S. District Judge John L. Sinatra Jr. granted their request.

Debbins said the interest in maintaining attorney-client privilege and the family's privacy interest outweigh the public’s interest in seeing the settlement.