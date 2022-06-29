Final report into helicopter crash that killed Croce, Capriotto leaves questions unanswered amid lawsuit

"Moderate-to-severe turbulence" preceded the helicopter crash that killed prominent Buffalo developer Mark Croce and his passenger, Orchard Park businessman Michael Capriotto, but no conditions were detected that would have prevented the pilot from switching from autopilot to manually fly the Robinson R66 helicopter through or away from the disruption, according to the National Transportation Safety Board's final report on the January 2020 crash.

According to the NTSB's report, the Croce-piloted helicopter, headed from Maryland to the Buffalo Niagara International Airport, was likely in autopilot about a half hour after departure when it met turbulence over central Pennsylvania. The report suggested that either an external disturbance – such as reported turbulence that night – or the pilot's manual control adjustment caused the aircraft to experience pitch-and-roll oscillations, or stabilizing movements that would indicate the helicopter was battling against an outside force to remain in flight.

Following 20 seconds of these oscillations, the immediate action that preceded the crash, the report said, was a roll to the left that continued until the helicopter flipped upside down. One of the main rotor blades – which rotate above a helicopter to give it lift – struck and sliced the tail of the aircraft during that sudden movement, causing an inflight breakup and resulting in several areas of debris upon ground impact.

Mark Croce, 58, developer, restaurateur, pilot and larger-than-life personality Jan. 24, 1961 – Jan. 9, 2020 Mark Croce was a pioneer in the rebirth of downtown Buffalo, but stories from the personal side of the hospitality and development entrepreneur also have emerged following the helicopter crash that killed him and a passenger Thursday. Those who worked with him over the years as he started to make a name

Despite the thoroughness of the 12-page final report that took 30 months to complete and stemmed from hundreds of other documents, photos and videos in the public docket, several unknown variables prevent a more clear picture of exactly what happened as flight conditions worsened.

A full assessment of in-air activity that preceded the crash was impossible due to the absence of a damage-resistant cockpit imaging system, not required at the time of Croce's flight but requested by the NTSB of major helicopter manufacturers about six months after the crash.

Such an imaging system would have shown what Croce did or did not do in the cockpit. And that information is especially relevant given ongoing court action.

In the months after the crash, the Croce family, represented by Los Angeles law firm Baum Hedlund Aristei and Goldman, filed a lawsuit against Robinson, accusing the helicopter manufacturer of negligence and design defects that could have caused the fatalities, citing longstanding problems with Robinson tail rotor systems. In the final NTSB report, neither the tail rotor system nor any specific mechanical error was mentioned in the probable cause.

The law firm, now known as Baum Hedlund Law, has reviewed the NTSB's report and begun to study the much more extensive public docket, a spokesperson confirmed.

"It is too early to make any statements about what we see as we must analyze the data and consult with experts in the relevant fields," said Baum Hedlund aviation attorney Timothy Loranger, the lead attorney in the Croce case, in a statement Wednesday. "We do believe that any conclusion that the crash was caused by the pilot’s actions or inactions is unsupported.”

As part of the lawsuit, the firm said in June 2020 that an independent review of the crash "more rigorous" than that of the NTSB would also be conducted. That separate review will begin soon now that the NTSB has released its report, Loranger confirmed.

A request for comment on the NTSB report sent Wednesday to Robinson, the helicopter manufacturer, was not returned.

The purpose of NTSB investigations into crashes is not to assign blame, said Peter C. Knudson, a member of the NTSB's Media Relations team.

"We lay out the factual information we’ve developed and then determine the probable cause by analyzing how all of the elements and circumstance converged to result in the accident," Knudson wrote in an email.

The report described the aircraft's actions prior to its unplanned descent into the backyard of a Mechanicsburg, Pa., residence. Croce took off from Martin State Airport in Maryland at 7:58 p.m. Jan. 9, 2020.

Orchard Park businessman Michael D. Capriotto, 63, 'always looking to help' Oct . 6, 1956 – Jan. 9, 2020 When Michael D. Capriotto saw something that needed to be done, he did it. That could be plowing a neighbor’s driveway, helping another neighbor repair siding or cheering up a friend who had to have her dog euthanized. “He was always looking to help people,” said his wife, Joanne Capriotto. Mr.

About a half hour into the flight, the intensity of the weather – even without precipitation – created conditions that required actions from the pilot. A weather study done by the NTSB found winds were 31 mph at the altitude the helicopter was flying, with "strong-to-severe" low-level wind-shear creating "moderate-to-severe" turbulence.

Wind shear, described in a National Weather Service document as "an invisible enemy to pilots," is an abrupt change in wind speed and/or direction, with the wind essentially turning at right angles over a short distance. This weather phenomenon is considered especially dangerous at low altitudes, in which Croce was flying.

Details from the autopilot system were not recovered, however, which leaves unanswered whether Croce manually used controls or the helicopter's corrective stabilizing attempts were done solely by autopilot. HeliSAS, the autopilot function on the 2019 Robinson R66 model Croce flew privately, was designed to keep "a steady helicopter attitude by applying corrective inputs to the cyclic" stick when engaged. Data recovered from HeliSAS was not recognizable to its manufacturer, Genesys Aerosystems, according to the report.

Autopilot modes can vary to cover all three flight controls, or just one or two, which is why the possibility of Croce's manual movement of the cyclic stick does not mean autopilot was fully disengaged.

The report summary said that before the oscillations, there were no equipment problems identified that would have caused the crash.

"Postaccident examination of the airframe, flight controls, and engine assembly revealed no evidence of a preimpact failure or malfunction," the NTSB report read.

Ben Tsujimoto can be reached at btsujimoto@buffnews.com, at (716) 849-6927 or on Twitter at @Tsuj10.

