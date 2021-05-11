 Skip to main content
Final curtain to drop at Tralf Music Hall on May 28
The Tralf Music Hall, one of Buffalo’s leading live music showcase clubs since the 1970s, is closing.

Owner Tom Barone, in an internet posting Tuesday evening, announced that the last day of operations will be May 28.

“The reason for the venue’s denouement is quite simple,” Barone said in the announcement. “Our lease has reached its conclusion and the ownership of 622 Main Street is transforming the building to residential usage.”

Barone said that shows after May 28 are canceled and ticket refunds will be available at the point of purchase. Tralf offices are open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Mondays and Fridays.

Opening in 1975 as the Tralfamadore Cafe in a basement at Main Street at Fillmore Avenue, it featured leading jazz artists such as Dexter Gordon and the up-and-coming Buffalo group Spyro Gyra.

It moved downtown to Theatre Place at 622 Main St. in 1982 as part of downtown redevelopment. Several ownership and management changes followed.

It closed for 15 months in the late 1980s due to financial difficulties, but was revived by a group of community leaders and jazz fans, including the late Buffalo News publisher Stanford Lipsey.

