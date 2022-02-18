Final Albright-Knox Northland exhibition celebrates living Black artists

The forms of artwork in Albright-Knox Northland's sixth and closing exhibition, "In These Truths," are familiar to art-goers.
But the paintings, sculptures, installations and video – from figurative to conceptual to abstraction – are the first at AK Northland that speak to the Black neighborhood where the museum resides, said Buffalo artist Edreys Wajed, a co-curator of the exhibit.
The exhibit celebrates the work of 23 living Black artists, including several from Buffalo, and from five countries in all. In addition to Wajed, the exhibit is co-curated by Buffalo artist Aitina Fareed-Cooke in collaboration with Aaron Ott, the gallery's curator of public art.
"We at the Albright talk about the transformative nature of art, and it is a truth of this exhibition," Ott said. "This exhibition, right now, is absolutely electric with work."
The light-filled, airy Albright-Knox Northland opened in January 2020, two months after the main campus closed for construction. It will close on June 5.
Wajed hopes that shows like this, rather than being a novelty, will find a voice at the Buffalo AKG Art Museum when it reopens in 2023.
"The community is represented in the building," Wajed said. "Just because these doors are closing and this exhibit is the closing exhibit does not mean the conversation stops here."
One of the pieces Wajed is particularly moved by is Allana Clarke's "Solace," made from hair bonding glue that Clarke felt pressured to use as a child in order to adhere to cultural norms and beauty standards.
"The piece, to me, is about repurposing, reusing and taking the power away from something detrimental to her experience," Wajed said. "She lays out the hair glue flat, putty knives it all over and then as it starts to gel and harden, she can move these things around.
"In this case she's no longer relying on it for her beauty but taking it to make something beautiful," he said.
Another artwork Wajed is particularly struck by is Derek Fordjour's "Ennead Rising." The piece features a lawn jockey riding a horse repeated in nine panels made from acrylic, charcoal, cardboard and oil pastel on newspaper.
"From the back, you see the silhouettes," Wajed said. "But when you get up close, you see the meticulous nature of the work – all these little tabs of painted paper, cardboard that's cut out and dug up, the textures, the intentional removal and subtraction of certain pieces on nine different canvasses. The way he laid it out is brilliant."
Fareed-Cooke said the Northland space is a beautiful one to view the exhibit.
"Every single piece has its moment, and you are able to exist in that moment," Fareed-Cooke said. "It's not cluttered. You have space to move around. And the lighting coming through the windows adds shadow that lives across certain pieces."
It is easy to see the progress of the Jeffrey E. Gundlach Building two years into construction on the Albright-Knox Art Gallery grounds, but Covid-19-related supply chain problems have pushed its reopening as the Buffalo AKG Art Museum into the first half of 2023.
At a press event to preview the exhibit, Fareed-Cooke recited a poem.
"This is an orchestra of thought, moments of harmony crescendo throughout each piece. Can you hear it?" she said in conclusion. "That sound speaks, it speaks truth unshackled, and in these truths are our existence. Come see, come eat, come be with us in these truths."
Many of the artists in the show have Buffalo connections.
George Hughes, born in Ghana, is a painting professor at the University at Buffalo. Julia Bottoms is a muralist who, like Wajed, worked on the Freedom Wall. Phyllis Thompson's work is represented by contemporary paintings and works from the 1970s that haven't been exhibited before.
"We want to talk about Black culture and Black production as a nonhomogeneous thing – something that is as diverse and complex as the community itself," Ott said.
Ott said the show reflects the Albright-Knox's commitment to being more inclusive and relevant, including to communities of color that historically attend in low numbers.
"Our sincere intent is to make sure that the Albright is an organization that is truly for our community and welcomes everyone," he said.
Janne Siren, the museum's director, said this principle is now firmly embedded as a museum priority.
"Inclusion, diversity, equity and access are part of everything we are, do and want to be," Siren said. "It is the air we breathe, it's who we are and who we want to become."
Mark Sommer covers preservation, development, the waterfront, culture and more. He's also a former arts editor at The News.