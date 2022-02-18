Final Albright-Knox Northland exhibition celebrates living Black artists

One of the pieces Wajed is particularly moved by is Allana Clarke's "Solace," made from hair bonding glue that Clarke felt pressured to use as a child in order to adhere to cultural norms and beauty standards.

"The piece, to me, is about repurposing, reusing and taking the power away from something detrimental to her experience," Wajed said. "She lays out the hair glue flat, putty knives it all over and then as it starts to gel and harden, she can move these things around.

"In this case she's no longer relying on it for her beauty but taking it to make something beautiful," he said.

Another artwork Wajed is particularly struck by is Derek Fordjour's "Ennead Rising." The piece features a lawn jockey riding a horse repeated in nine panels made from acrylic, charcoal, cardboard and oil pastel on newspaper.

"From the back, you see the silhouettes," Wajed said. "But when you get up close, you see the meticulous nature of the work – all these little tabs of painted paper, cardboard that's cut out and dug up, the textures, the intentional removal and subtraction of certain pieces on nine different canvasses. The way he laid it out is brilliant."