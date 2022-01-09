Fight continues to preserve Great Northern elevator despite court ruling

A State Supreme Court judge may have given the green light for the wind-damaged Great Northern grain elevator to be demolished, but the fight to save the historic structure isn't over.
"The structure can be repaired and rehabilitated, but in order to get there, we need the City of Buffalo to step up," State Sen. Sean Ryan said.
On Sunday, State Sen. Sean Ryan, Assemblyman Jonathan Rivera and Jessie Fisher of Preservation Buffalo Niagara stood in front of the grain elevator and again appealed to Archer Daniels Midland and the City of Buffalo to prevent the demolition of the giant brick structure.
"This building can be saved," said Ryan, surrounded by dozens of preservationists. "We know how to do it."
He also said that Archer Daniels Midland, the corporate owner whose North American headquarters is located in Decatur, Ill., can afford to spare the building, having brought in $4 billion in revenue last year.
So far, however, efforts to save the building from a wrecking crew have failed. ADM has shown no interest in pleas from elected leaders to spare the building and declined to consider a public offer from developer Douglas Jemal to buy it.
While Mayor Byron Brown has publicly said he's urging ADM to preserve the building, he allowed his own administration to grant the emergency permit enabling the demolition to move forward.
The mayor's request comes days after his administration ordered an emergency demolition of the windstorm-damaged structure.
Michael DiPasquale, a regional planning professor with the University of Massachusetts Amherst, came to Buffalo to attend Sunday's news conference. He said he was frustrated that the city has not taken a firm stand to prevent the building's destruction when it has the authority to do so.
Support Local Journalism
"I don't know what's going on in City Hall, but everyone is asking the same question," he said.
The Campaign for Greater Buffalo said it sought the restraining order as a bridge to its expected appeal in appellate court next week that could come as early as Monday.
In a written statement Saturday, South Council Member Christopher Scanlon accused ADM of allowing the grain elevator to "deteriorate to the condition it is in today" and said the company should be held accountable for its "poor corporate citizenry." He said ADM "owes it to Buffalo to preserve their historic building."
But the public criticism has not swayed ADM in its efforts to try and demolish the building, which has been a historic landmark since ADM bought the property. The building is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. This is ADM's third attempt to have the building torn down since 1996.
State Supreme Court Justice Emilio Colaiacovo on Wednesday upheld the company's right to move forward with the demolition and determined that the City of Buffalo did not make the decision to issue an emergency demolition permit to ADM arbitrarily, even though he found the decision "regrettable."
Ryan and Fisher pointed out that the city has not yet released the emergency demolition order and said it's not too late for the building to be saved and repaired.
"We're calling on Archer Daniels Midland and the City of Buffalo to allow an independent expert to come in to look at the grain elevator, to figure out its true condition," Ryan said.
The demolition order comes as Bakery, Confectionery, Tobacco Workers and Grain Millers Local 36G said it wanted to explore the feasibility of reusing the structure as a union hall, credit union office and public museum.
ADM has stated that the building poses a safety hazard to its employees in the adjacent flour mill and to other neighbors. Its engineers have stated the structure was not designed to withstand the high winds at its current location. The mortar throughout the brick building has deteriorated, and other parts of the building are in danger of falling and causing injury.
Demolition is necessary and unavoidable, the company said, but some historic artifacts may be saved before the structure is torn down.
Preservationists have contended that the Great Northern grain elevator, when considered as part of the overall concentration of standing grain elevators throughout the city, could make Buffalo a worldwide preservation destination.