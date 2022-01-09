Fight continues to preserve Great Northern elevator despite court ruling

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

"I don't know what's going on in City Hall, but everyone is asking the same question," he said.

Judge rejects stay as preservation group eyes appeal of Great Northern demolition order The Campaign for Greater Buffalo said it sought the restraining order as a bridge to its expected appeal in appellate court next week that could come as early as Monday.

In a written statement Saturday, South Council Member Christopher Scanlon accused ADM of allowing the grain elevator to "deteriorate to the condition it is in today" and said the company should be held accountable for its "poor corporate citizenry." He said ADM "owes it to Buffalo to preserve their historic building."

But the public criticism has not swayed ADM in its efforts to try and demolish the building, which has been a historic landmark since ADM bought the property. The building is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. This is ADM's third attempt to have the building torn down since 1996.

State Supreme Court Justice Emilio Colaiacovo on Wednesday upheld the company's right to move forward with the demolition and determined that the City of Buffalo did not make the decision to issue an emergency demolition permit to ADM arbitrarily, even though he found the decision "regrettable."

Ryan and Fisher pointed out that the city has not yet released the emergency demolition order and said it's not too late for the building to be saved and repaired.