Fifteen-year-old Hamburg girl reported missing is located

A 15-year-old girl who was reported last seen near Boston Valley Elementary School in Hamburg has been located, according to State Police.
Julianne Lanzieri had last been seen between 8 and 9 p.m. Friday, State Police said.
Harold McNeil
