 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Fifteen-year-old Hamburg girl reported missing is located
0 comments

Fifteen-year-old Hamburg girl reported missing is located

Support this work for $1 a month
Missing girl
Photo courtesy of New York State Police

A 15-year-old girl who was reported last seen near Boston Valley Elementary School in Hamburg has been located, according to State Police.

Julianne Lanzieri had last been seen between 8 and 9 p.m. Friday, State Police said.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Supreme Court to weigh rollback of abortion rights

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News