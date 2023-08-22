In two vacant lots one block from the Tops supermarket on Jefferson Avenue, thousands of bright yellow sunflowers are blooming.

"They look great," said Bobby Favors, a part-time student, as he walked on the sidewalk along Riley Street past the tall stalks of flowers midday Tuesday. "They're very nice. It looks like they have a lot of seeds." Favors said he enjoys eating sunflower seeds and was wondering if they might be available later.

Favors thought the sunflower gardens brought a little bit of joy to a neighborhood still enduring the pain of the 5/14 massacre at the market last year.

"Flowers bring good times," he said.

That's the idea, said Michael Gainer, president of Buffalo ReUse who with a few of his friends, an agreement with the landowners and about $1,000 has grown several thousand sunflowers on two empty lots at Jefferson and Riley.

"My goal was to make a visual impact on the neighborhood and to spread some hopefulness and joyfulness," Gainer said.

Last winter, Gainer returned to Buffalo ReUse as it shut down its retail operations. He and other founding members started talking about what projects they could take on to better their neighborhood on their limited budget.

Gainer's partner, Lena Caggiano, had a thought: "Fields of sunflowers everywhere."

ReUse first approached the city about some properties for the flowers, but that turned out to be a lengthy process. They wanted to be able to start planting in the spring.

So Gainer, working with the Greater Jefferson Avenue Business Association, got permission to work on the land from the owners of the lots to the south and southwest of the supermarket.

Michael Brundidge and Marie Industries owned one lot, and Sinatra Real Estate and Nick Sinatra owned the other.

They started working in June, tilling the soil and planting thousands of seeds of different kinds of sunflowers.

The first flowers bloomed about a month ago. By last weekend, the fields were in full bloom. ReUse has dubbed the project "Sun Fields of Buffalo."

They are inviting the public to come enjoy the flowers, take selfies and get to the East Side of Buffalo this Saturday and next. Last Saturday, dozens of people came and hundreds of fresh-cut flowers were given away.

"We want to bring people here," Gainer said. There is no fee, but ReUse is happy to accept donations.

David Reed III, who was sitting on a bench just outside the entrance to Tops, said he hadn't noticed the sunflowers until just then.

"Ain't nothing wrong with sunflowers," he said, looking across the street.

But he thinks the neighborhood needs something more substantial.

"What are you going to do with sunflowers? You might get some sunflower seeds. What we need are gardens," he said, as in vegetable gardens.

"People around here need help," Reed said. "Ever since Covid. People are struggling."

Gary Chatmon, who was standing outside a bank on Jefferson Avenue with a friend, welcomed the fields of yellow flowers.

"Something like that invigorates people," he said.

Chatmon lives on Riley, a couple of blocks from the gardens. The last year and a half since the racist mass shooting and the blizzard in December has been difficult, he said.

"People around here are still hurting," he said. "Still recovering."

The flowers are a nice touch, he said.

But he, too, said the neighborhood needs much more.

He said Jefferson Avenue needs to be repaved, he said. And local businesses need help.

"We need a lot of healing," he said.