Few WNY counties follow Poloncarz's lead on mask mandates for workers

Erie County's revival of a masking mandate for county employees working indoors has not inspired other local counties to follow suit.
As of July 31, Erie County Executive Mark C. Poloncarz ordered everyone inside a county-owned building, employees and visitors alike, to wear a face covering regardless of their vaccination status.
The governor said if the Covid numbers continue to go up, nursing home workers, teachers and all public-facing health care workers should be forced to receive the vaccine.
County workers entering buildings not owned by the county were ordered to wear masks there, too.
But elsewhere in Western New York, no other county has gone that far.
"My position is, it's personal preference, personal choice," said Chautauqua County Executive Paul M. Wendel Jr., who has not imposed any form of mask mandate on his county's employees.
For visitors, "We still follow the honor system," said John C. Welch Jr., chief administrative officer of Orleans County.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reignited the mask wars July 27, when it recommended that people wear masks indoors again because of the increasing spread of the Delta variant.
Delta is deemed more contagious that any previous version of the virus, and medical experts say it can be spread even by people who have been vaccinated.
Poloncarz triggered his mask mandate when Erie County's spread of the Delta variant of the novel coronavirus went into the "substantial" range – above 50 cases per 100,000 residents.
“If you’re inside where the public’s coming together, everyone – regardless of whether or not they’re vaccinated – should wear a mask,” Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said Friday morning.
As of Friday, every Western New York county's Covid-19 spread was deemed substantial on the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map except for Wyoming and Genesee counties, which were listed as "moderate."
But, substantial spread or not, Poloncarz's policy has no local imitators.
“We’ve been using other data points in addition to infection rates," said Niagara County Manager Richard E. Updegrove, who requires only unvaccinated employees to wear masks.
"The data points we’re using include hospitalization rates, which, as you may know, are still low in Niagara County," said Updegrove, whose county had only six residents hospitalized with Covid-19 as of Wednesday.
Chautauqua County's Wendel said he inspected some county departments this week and concluded the sites were safe.
"Everyone was vaccinated," Wendel said of the employees. "They are all behind Plexiglas barriers."
All but one positive Covid-19 test sample sequenced this week from Erie County turned out to be the Delta variant.
Elsewhere in WNY
Masking policies in other counties in Western New York also aren't as strict as Erie County's.
“At this point there is no policy in place or requirement to wear masks on the job," said Dr. Kevin Watkins, Cattaraugus County public health director.
But there are exceptions: masks are required for the Sheriff's Office and for workers in the county's health clinics, home care or nursing homes, Watkins said.
“To enter into a county building there is no mask requirement at this time," Watkins said.
In Genesee County, "All employees are required to wear a mask at work unless they provide proof of vaccination to their department head," County Manager L. Matthew Landers said.
"This has been an effective policy in Genesee County, since it doesn't require the county to ask anyone for their vaccination status, but if an employee wants to work without a mask they can disclose that they have been vaccinated," Landers said.
“If you’re not vaccinated you’re expected to be wearing the mask in common areas and when you can’t socially distance," Orleans County's Welch said.
"All employees when they’re interacting directly with the public should have their mask on," Welch said. For the public visiting county facilities, "Unvaccinated people need to be masked up."
Officials in Wyoming and Allegany counties did not respond to Buffalo News requests for their masking policies.
Around the state
Other executives of large New York counties have matched or come close to Poloncarz's policy.
A week after Monroe County Executive Adam J. Bello said he had no plans to issue a mask mandate, he issued one. Effective Aug. 3, Bello ordered county employees to wear masks in common or public areas of county buildings, according to news reports.
Albany County Executive Daniel P. McCoy imposed a strict mask rule in his county's buildings Monday.
"This applies to all employees, vendors and visitors, regardless of vaccination status," McCoy's order said. "Masks must be worn when in common office areas, at workstations and throughout any county building including in all elevators, office entrances, break areas, restrooms and when navigating hallways and stairs. They must also be worn in meetings when another person is present."
In Broome County, "Employees and visitors to all county-operated buildings are required to wear facial coverings, regardless of vaccination status, when six-foot social distancing cannot be maintained," said Chris Whalen, executive assistant to County Executive Jason T. Garnar.
That's almost the same as Erie County's policy, except that Poloncarz didn't include the social distancing loophole.
But, like Niagara County's Updegrove, Onondaga County Executive J. Ryan McMahon II was more interested in low hospitalization figures than in high caseload spread. According to news reports, on Aug. 2 he mandated masks inside senior living centers, but not in other buildings.
The CDC rates Onondaga County an area of high virus spread.
“The reality is, that guidance doesn’t take into account hospitalizations," McMahon told reporters.
Courts weigh in
Chautauqua County's Wendel said it is possible that the state court system might force him to reconsider his no-mask position.
As of Friday, the courts reinstated a mask mandate for everyone in public areas of court buildings, employees as well as visitors.
Lucian Chalfen, spokesman for the Office of Court Administration, said the mandate doesn't apply to vaccinated people when they're working in court offices where they wouldn't contact the public. But in public areas, masks were again required.
As is the case in many counties, in Chautauqua County the courts share a building with county offices, Wendel said.