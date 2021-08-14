Few WNY counties follow Poloncarz's lead on mask mandates for workers

But there are exceptions: masks are required for the Sheriff's Office and for workers in the county's health clinics, home care or nursing homes, Watkins said.

“To enter into a county building there is no mask requirement at this time," Watkins said.

In Genesee County, "All employees are required to wear a mask at work unless they provide proof of vaccination to their department head," County Manager L. Matthew Landers said.

"This has been an effective policy in Genesee County, since it doesn't require the county to ask anyone for their vaccination status, but if an employee wants to work without a mask they can disclose that they have been vaccinated," Landers said.

“If you’re not vaccinated you’re expected to be wearing the mask in common areas and when you can’t socially distance," Orleans County's Welch said.

"All employees when they’re interacting directly with the public should have their mask on," Welch said. For the public visiting county facilities, "Unvaccinated people need to be masked up."

Officials in Wyoming and Allegany counties did not respond to Buffalo News requests for their masking policies.

Around the state