Festival of Lights returns to the fairgrounds

Tickets are on sale for the Fairgrounds Festival of Lights in Hamburg and are available only online.

Visitors must select the night they will attend when buying the ticket. There will be a limited number of tickets available each night, with one admission required for each vehicle. Admission is $20 plus a 50-cent order fee, and may be purchased at fairgroundsholiday.com.

Guests will receive discount offers to Tops Friendly Markets with each ticket.

The event will be open from 5 to 9 p.m. every night in December, except Dec. 24 and 25.

The route has ben altered this year and will consist of new displays to make up more than 70 variations of LED light displays, arches and light tunnels.

Donations of unwrapped new toys for The Buffalo News Neediest Fund are being accepted at the festival Dec. 1-17.

The first 500 vehicles that donate nonperishable food items to benefit FeedMore Western New York Dec. 10 and 11 will receive a free goodie bag. The donation does not include admission to the festival.

