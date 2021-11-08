 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Festival of Lights returns to the fairgrounds
0 comments
top story

Festival of Lights returns to the fairgrounds

Support this work for $1 a month
Fairgrounds Festival of Lights (copy)

One of the displays at the Hamburg Fairgrounds Festival of Lights Dec. 2, 2020.

 Robert Kirkham

Tickets are on sale for the Fairgrounds Festival of Lights in Hamburg and are available only online.

Visitors must select the night they will attend when buying the ticket. There will be a limited number of tickets available each night, with one admission required for each vehicle. Admission is $20 plus a 50-cent order fee, and may be purchased at fairgroundsholiday.com

Guests will receive discount offers to Tops Friendly Markets with each ticket.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
Support this work for $1 a month

The event will be open from 5 to 9 p.m. every night in December, except Dec. 24 and 25.

The route has ben altered this year and will consist of new displays to make up more than 70 variations of LED light displays, arches and light tunnels.

Donations of unwrapped new toys for The Buffalo News Neediest Fund are being accepted at the festival Dec. 1-17. 

The first 500 vehicles that donate nonperishable food items to benefit FeedMore Western New York Dec. 10 and 11 will receive a free goodie bag. The donation does not include admission to the festival.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Archaeologists unearth 'slaves' room' near Pompeii

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News