Ferris wheel nears completion at RiverWorks

There may not be a Ferris wheel at Fantasy Island anymore, but a brand new one is under construction on Buffalo's Kelly Island.

The stock Ferris wheel purchased from an Italian manufacturer – now half-complete – is taking shape among the ruins of a grain silo and assorted kitsch at Buffalo RiverWorks.

The 90-foot-tall red, white and blue attraction is being built on top a 15-foot platform near the Labatt Blue-painted silos and close to the Buffalo River. The amusement ride, with custom features and copper cars enclosed with glass, is expected to open next month at the sports and entertainment complex after having crossed the ocean on a shipping vessel packed in containers.

The attraction is expected to offer grand views of the cityscape and Lake Erie sunsets.

"It looks pretty remarkable up where it is," said William Casale, general manager for Pearl Street Family of Companies, which includes RiverWorks. "It's not the tallest in the world, but it's going to be one of the most unique. The goal is to be a regional attraction, and we think we will hit our mark."