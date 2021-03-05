Ferris wheel coming this spring to Buffalo RiverWorks

The stock Ferris wheel from the Italian manufacturer will have custom features and copper cars enclosed with glass, Casale said.

He declined to say how much the amusement ride cost or how expensive it will be to install.

The Ferris wheel was going to be installed on the wharf, until engineers pointed out technical complications. The installation is still a complex endeavor, Casale said, with over 1 million pounds of concrete required to be poured on the site before the Ferris wheel can be installed.

A coastal assessment form, required by the city due to the planned Ferris wheel's proximity to the Buffalo River, will be filed Monday with the city's Planning Board. The Zoning Board is scheduled to consider the project on March 17.

Casale said he hopes to get a permit soon afterward because the timetable for a May opening is tight. Foundation work will last approximately six weeks, Casale said. It will take about three weeks to install the Ferris wheel.

"The second we have the permit in hand, we have a contractor ready to begin putting in the foundation and an installer ready to go," he said.

The amusement ride is currently in shipping containers that are expected to leave Italy and begin crossing the ocean early in the week.