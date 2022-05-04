FERC continues to mull National Fuel's pipeline plan

National Fuel's request for more time to complete its Northern Access pipeline remains unresolved.

The company hasn't started construction of the 95-mile natural gas line, but its federal permit says the construction had to be done by Feb. 3. National Fuel wants the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission to grant a new completion deadline of Dec. 3, 2024.

DEC hasn't given up on trying to stop National Fuel's gas pipeline In a 25-page filing in mid-February, the DEC said state and federal laws and FERC's own policies have changed since 2017, when FERC approved National Fuel's request to construct a 95-mile pipeline from McKean County, Pa., through Allegany, Cattaraugus and Erie counties.

Wednesday, FERC, noting that National Fuel mentioned in January that it might need to "refresh" some of its permits and clearances, gave the company five days to say when those updates might be done.

FERC sought a full list of the documents that have been obtained or may require an update, along with those that haven't been granted, or which have expired.

The pipeline would run from McKean County, Pa., through Allegany, Cattaraugus and Erie counties, to export fracked natural gas to Canada through an existing pipeline beneath the Niagara River.

The package also includes 2.5 miles of additions to existing Niagara County gas infrastructure, including a compressor and a gas dewatering station.

