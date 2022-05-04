 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
FERC continues to mull National Fuel's pipeline plan

Empire Pipeline site in Pendleton

In this 2016 file photo, Ronald C. Kraemer, president of Empire Pipeline, points to the field on Killian Road in Pendleton where the company wants to build a compressor station, part of the project to send fracked natural gas from Pennsylvania into Canada.

 Derek Gee/News file photo
National Fuel's request for more time to complete its Northern Access pipeline remains unresolved.

The company hasn't started construction of the 95-mile natural gas line, but its federal permit says the construction had to be done by Feb. 3. National Fuel wants the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission to grant a new completion deadline of Dec. 3, 2024.

Wednesday, FERC, noting that National Fuel mentioned in January that it might need to "refresh" some of its permits and clearances, gave the company five days to say when those updates might be done.

FERC sought a full list of the documents that have been obtained or may require an update, along with those that haven't been granted, or which have expired.

The pipeline would run from McKean County, Pa., through Allegany, Cattaraugus and Erie counties, to export fracked natural gas to Canada through an existing pipeline beneath the Niagara River.

The package also includes 2.5 miles of additions to existing Niagara County gas infrastructure, including a compressor and a gas dewatering station.

