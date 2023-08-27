First responders in Erie and Cattaraugus counties have been awarded more than $565,000 in “Assistance to Firefighters Grants” from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, U.S. Rep. Nick Langworthy announced in a news release.

The grants are as follows: $233,497 to Clarence Fire District No. 1; $232,718 to Newstead Fire Company; and $98,955 to Randolph Regional EMS.

Van Etten Community Fire Rescue in Chemung County, which is part of the NY-23 District that Langworthy represents, also will receive $47,153.

The grants aim to enhance the safety and effectiveness of first responders.

“These grants will provide crucial resources for advanced equipment, essential training programs, and strengthening our first responders’ ability to respond effectively to emergencies,” Langworthy said in a statement.