Citing big increases in need for its emergency food services and a lack of space to expand operations, FeedMore WNY plans to build a new $99 million facility on 74 acres in Hamburg.

The agency, created in 2020 by merging the Food Bank of WNY and Meals on Wheels WNY, has been operating out of two facilities in Buffalo and also is renting or borrowing nearly 30,000 square feet of freezer, cooler and dry storage space, with no room to hire additional staff or grow programs, said Tara A. Ellis, president and CEO of FeedMore WNY.

FeedMore acquired the land on Camp Road for $2.7 million in 2021, and Gov. Kathy Hochul and state legislators included $24 million for the new facility in the recently passed budget. Federal legislators also helped secure $2 million in federal funding, Ellis said – but FeedMore will need to raise millions of dollars more and will be launching a community fundraising campaign later this summer.

Ellis said FeedMore has experienced rapid growth over the past two years, already exceeding its 10-year growth projections. Last year, FeedMore WNY provided nutritional assistance to 197,567 people through a variety of programs and services, more than it served in 2020 at the height of the pandemic,” she said.

At the same time, FeedMore had to turn away roughly 1.2 million pounds of food donations annually because they could not be stored or repacked safely, she said.

A preliminary design for the 197,700-square-foot facility increases the warehouse space and commercial kitchen capacity, expands FeedMore’s workforce development program, adds dedicated clean rooms to repack donated food and provides space to expand feeding programs. It also will allow FeedMore to increase staff size by about 25% and volunteer hours by 50%.

The Hamburg location will be close to the geographic center of FeedMore WNY’s service area covering Erie, Cattaraugus, Chautauqua and Niagara counties, Ellis said.

FeedMore WNY’s move to Hamburg will not affect its clients as its services are brought directly to food pantries, community centers, home-delivered meal programs and other feeding programs throughout the region, Ellis said.

FeedMore saw need among food-challenged families and individuals increase during the pandemic and again this year when additional SNAP benefits for pandemic aid ended in March despite rising inflation.

The agency also increased its emergency food supplies to Buffalo's East Side after the racially motivated mass shooting at the Tops Markets on Jefferson Avenue closed the predominantly Black and lower income community's only supermarket for two months. It distributed more than 250 tons of food on the East Side in the wake of the shooting and added more food pantries that still serve the neighborhood.

FeedMore spokesman Collin Bishop said its current food bank distribution network consists of nearly 400 partner agencies including food pantries, soup kitchens, schools and group homes.

"Our commissary prepares roughly 6,000 hot and cold meals for homebound residents and community dining sites each day," he said, "Our workforce development program, RISE, provides free job training in warehousing and logistics in an effort to shorten the line of people in need of nutritional assistance."