FeedMore, Friends of Night People, City Mission benefit from $26 million endowment

Three leaders from Buffalo's nonprofit community were left almost speechless.

Buffalo City Mission's executive director called the monumental gift "unlike one the Mission has ever seen." FeedMore WNY's president and CEO said she was stunned when she learned of the gesture. Friends of Night People's director called it a "joyful feeling" to accept the "once-in-a-lifetime gift."

The three community organizations, united by a devotion to assisting people in need with resources like food, shelter and clothes, were the recipients of a $26 million posthumous endowment from Manson Fiske Surdam and Anne Alford Surdam, announced by the Foundation for Jewish Philanthropies Thursday at Temple Beth Zion. The foundation said the size of the endowment was the largest it has ever seen given toward hunger-focused organizations in Buffalo.

Manson Fiske Surdam, who died in 2016, committed his life to philanthropy following his family's history of success in business. Lewis Surdam, Manson's grandfather, was executive vice president of Woolworth's, the international retail five-and-dime company founded in Utica, while Manson's father, John L. Surdam, was an original commissioner of the Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority and president of the Osmose Wood Preserving Co. Anne Alford, who died last year, spent her career as an operating room nurse; her father was a Buffalo physician.

Irv Levy, executive director of Foundation for Jewish Philanthropies, said the Surdams' passions included "helping those less fortunate, in particular, those experiencing homelessness, hunger and poverty."

The nonprofit trio will not directly split the total sum left by the Surdams, which will be held in a foundation called the Anne Alford and Manson Fiske Charitable Foundation. The full principal will be invested and the total income each year will be apportioned 50% to FeedMore of WNY, 25% to Buffalo City Mission and 25% to Friends of Night People. The Foundation of Jewish Philanthropies said Thursday that FeedMore will receive about $500,000 annually, while the other two will receive $250,000 apiece each year in perpetuity.

The Surdams originally designated the endowment for four organizations, including the Food Bank of WNY and Meals on Wheels, but those two nonprofit groups merged into FeedMore in early 2019. That's why FeedMore, which distributes fresh and packaged food to roughly 300 food pantries, food shelters, soup kitchens and more locations, received 50% of the share.

All three nonprofit organizations endeavor to reduce Western New York's food insecurity, which is 25% higher than the state average, said Tara A. Ellis, FeedMore's president and CEO. Events of the last few years have reinforced the crisis of poverty and, in the aftermath of the May 14 shooting at Tops Markets, revealed effects on neighborhoods with a dearth of food options.

"The pandemic and the rising cost of living just continue to exacerbate" food insecurity, Ellis said, "and make it top of mind across our nation and in our community."

The gift represents unexpected relief for FeedMore, which accepted small contributions from the Surdams when they were alive but could not believe the annual sum announced today. The injection of funds arrives at a key time, too, Ellis said.

"Our infrastructure is severely compromised, we're bursting at the seams," Ellis said of FeedMore's current state. "We're renting refrigerated trucks, refrigerated trailers, so we have to figure out that part." Ellis added that FeedMore will use the funds to not only build capacity and add programming but also sustain those efforts once established.

Ellis said FeedMore's reach extends beyond delivered meals to providing diapers for babies and workforce development opportunities for adults. FeedMore's aim is the "whole gamut," she said. "How do you make sure nobody in the family is slipping through the cracks?" Ellis asked.

Last month, FeedMore also received $4.5 million in state funding through the Nourish New York program, The News reported.

The impact on Friends of Night People, based on Hudson Street at the junction of Allentown and Buffalo's West Side, is even more significant, with executive director Joe Heary overseeing about 10 employees, depending on funding, and otherwise relying on volunteers. Like FeedMore, FONP offers a range of services for the impoverished, including shelter and medical assistance, but is best known for serving hot meals to the homeless and hungry.

Friends of Night People added breakfast last year and serves about 130 people each morning, then about another 170 for dinner, Heary said.

While he deferred to FONP's board before making any programming decisions, Heary said he hoped to add more chefs to provide hot meals and more case workers to assist the homeless who visit the site. He wants to develop more partnerships to expand its reach beyond the West Side, "taking services into areas where the need exists," he said, citing Black Rock, Riverside and the East Side as three possibilities.

"The common denominator in a lot of our programs is food, and we can help other organizations utilize that to bring more people into their programs," Heary said.

Aubrey Calhoun, executive director for the Buffalo City Mission, said the funds could supplement initiatives like the Alfiero Family Center of Hope and Promise, a 75,000 square-foot project finished in March 2021 that features social service agencies, case management, mental health services, medical care, job training, basic family services and legal services.

Calhoun said the City Mission last year provided more than 100,000 meals and nearly 50,000 nights of shelter.