Feds set aside $13.5 million to repair North Breakwater in Buffalo Harbor

WASHINGTON – More than half the money that's needed is now in place to repair the North Breakwater in the Buffalo Harbor, which suffered severe storm damage in October 2019.

Rep. Brian Higgins, a Buffalo Democrat, announced Friday that the federal government has set aside $13.5 million for the repairs. The overall cost of repairing the breakwater – which now has gaps in it thanks to the storm damage – is expected to be more than $23 million.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has completed design work for the repairs, so Higgins' office said it is likely the repair work will begin by this summer.

“This federal funding provides a huge boost to efforts to fix Buffalo’s North Breakwater, allowing for substantial work to proceed this year," Higgins said. "We’ve made significant progress on the waterfront but continuing that momentum requires equal diligence to protect the water and the shoreline. The Army Corps Buffalo District serves as skillful stewards of our water and this will support their continued work.”

The $13.5 million is included in the Army Corps Buffalo District’s funding allocation work plan, which was released earlier this week.