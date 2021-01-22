Feds set aside $13.5 million to repair North Breakwater in Buffalo Harbor

WASHINGTON – More than half the money that's needed is now in place to repair the North Breakwater in the Buffalo Harbor, which suffered severe storm damage in October 2019.
Rep. Brian Higgins, a Buffalo Democrat, announced Friday that the federal government has set aside $13.5 million for the repairs. The overall cost of repairing the breakwater – which now has gaps in it thanks to the storm damage – is expected to be more than $23 million.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has completed design work for the repairs, so Higgins' office said it is likely the repair work will begin by this summer.
“This federal funding provides a huge boost to efforts to fix Buffalo’s North Breakwater, allowing for substantial work to proceed this year," Higgins said. "We’ve made significant progress on the waterfront but continuing that momentum requires equal diligence to protect the water and the shoreline. The Army Corps Buffalo District serves as skillful stewards of our water and this will support their continued work.”
The $13.5 million is included in the Army Corps Buffalo District’s funding allocation work plan, which was released earlier this week.
The Army Corps got the extra funding because the spending bill Congress passed in December, which funds the government through the end of the current fiscal year on Sept. 30, boosted the Army Corps' Operations and Maintenance Account by more than $60 million. A significant share of that extra money will be coming to Buffalo, Higgins' office said.
The local Army Corps operation desperately needed that money, given that the federal budget originally designated only $1.21 million in funding for work at the Buffalo Harbor, and none of that funding was targeted to fixing the North Breakwater.
Higgins wrote to the head of the Army Corps in December to advocate for additional funding for the repairs.
Homeowners in Buffalo's Waterfront Village have complained to Higgins' office on at least three separate occasions about flooding and water damage that occurred because of the gaps in the breakwater. Gaps in the structure can be seen from the east end of Erie Basin Marina and also from Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Centennial Park.
Built in 1904, the 2,200 foot breakwater was designed to protect the Buffalo shoreline for 50 years. The breakwater actually remained effective for 115 years before that Oct. 31, 2019, storm, when vicious waves created gaps in it.