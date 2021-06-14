Feds charge pair with fraud, allege $1 million PPP loan scam

A Cattaraugus County man with prior felony fraud convictions and an Oklahoma woman have been charged with bank fraud and other crimes over what federal prosecutors call a scheme to illegally obtain nearly $1 million through the federal government’s Covid-19 relief Paycheck Protection Program.

Federal authorities said Adam D. Arena, 44, of Great Valley, used some of the illegally obtained PPP loan money to buy two vehicles for himself, while Amanda J. Gloria, 44, of Altus, Okla., spent $43,000 on personal purchases that included spa services, clothing, restaurant meals and gym memberships.

Arena was convicted in Suffolk County earlier this year for his role in an elaborate nationwide fake identity scheme that cost banks and credit unions more than $1 million.

In the PPP case, Arena and Gloria conspired to use a defunct business to obtain a $954,000 loan and then misuse the money on personal expenses, according to court papers.

On July 27, 2020, Arena emailed Gloria with five documents purporting to be federal tax filings from 2019 for ADA Auto Group, a business based in Florida, according to a criminal complaint filed in U.S. District Court for the Western District of New York.

ADA Auto Group, however, was inactive from 2018 until May 2020, the complaint said.