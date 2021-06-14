Feds charge pair with fraud, allege $1 million PPP loan scam

A Cattaraugus County man with prior felony fraud convictions and an Oklahoma woman have been charged with bank fraud and other crimes over what federal prosecutors call a scheme to illegally obtain nearly $1 million through the federal government’s Covid-19 relief Paycheck Protection Program.
Federal authorities said Adam D. Arena, 44, of Great Valley, used some of the illegally obtained PPP loan money to buy two vehicles for himself, while Amanda J. Gloria, 44, of Altus, Okla., spent $43,000 on personal purchases that included spa services, clothing, restaurant meals and gym memberships.
Arena was convicted in Suffolk County earlier this year for his role in an elaborate nationwide fake identity scheme that cost banks and credit unions more than $1 million.
In the PPP case, Arena and Gloria conspired to use a defunct business to obtain a $954,000 loan and then misuse the money on personal expenses, according to court papers.
On July 27, 2020, Arena emailed Gloria with five documents purporting to be federal tax filings from 2019 for ADA Auto Group, a business based in Florida, according to a criminal complaint filed in U.S. District Court for the Western District of New York.
ADA Auto Group, however, was inactive from 2018 until May 2020, the complaint said.
Gloria the same day emailed a PPP loan application to a bank seeking a $954,000 loan for ADA Auto Group. She included the tax filings and certified that ADA Auto Group had been in operation on Feb. 15, 2020, and that the loan would be used for business-related purposes.
Less than two weeks later, Gloria submitted more tax forms and payroll forms on behalf of ADA Auto Group, including documents claiming the company employed 50 people in 2019 and had an annual payroll of more than $4.4 million, according to court papers.
The bank approved the loan and wired $954,000 to ADA Auto Group’s business bank account on Aug. 13, 2020.
Within weeks, Arena mailed a $24,135 check from the ADA Auto Group account to a bank account for WildWest Trucking, a business that also had been inactive since 2017, court papers said. He also used the same ADA Auto Group checking account to buy a 2018 Chevrolet Colorado for $35,000 at a dealership in Depew on Sept. 23, 2020.
Arena bought a 2018 Chevrolet Traverse for $12,500 six days later at the same dealership, court papers said.
Federal investigators later saw both vehicles parked at Arena’s home on Great Valley.
Prosecutors said none of the PPP loan proceeds appeared to have been used for business-related costs for ADA Auto Group.
Arena appeared in U.S. District Court in Buffalo on June 9. Gloria’s initial appearance was Friday in federal court in Oklahoma. A federal complaint had been under seal since May 28.
Both were charged with conspiracy to commit bank fraud, conspiracy to engage in monetary transactions with criminally derived proceeds, bank fraud and engaging in monetary transactions with criminally derived proceeds.
If convicted, Arena and Gloria face a maximum of 30 years in prison for each conspiracy and substantive count of bank fraud, and a maximum of 10 years in prison for each conspiracy and substantive count of engaging in monetary transactions with criminally derived proceeds.
Arena pleaded guilty in March to six felony charges connected to a nationwide scheme to create and use fake identities to commit fraud.
Suffolk County prosecutors said Arena opened shell corporations to improve credit scores for fake identities as part of a scam involving 13 defendants.
Also charged in the scheme were three corporate defendants, including ADA Auto Group.
Prosecutors said the defendants created synthetic identities using stolen Social Security numbers from people with no credit history or unlikely to monitor their credit history, such as children and incarcerated people.
When the synthetic identities accumulated good credit reports, participants in the scheme used the fake identities to obtain loans and credit cards without paying back the borrowed money, prosecutors said.
Arena also faced federal charges in that bank fraud scheme. He was sentenced in April to 48 months in federal prison and ordered to make restitution to Synchrony Bank for $1.3 million, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Newark, New Jersey.