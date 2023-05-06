A woman who is expected to testify in the upcoming federal trial of a Cheektowaga strip club owner was arrested this week on two misdemeanor drug charges.

Phlycia Hunt, 32, was arrested on drug possession charges filed by the FBI this week relating to two incidents in October 2021 and October 2022, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said in court papers made public Friday.

“These are drug possession charges for personal use. Her case has been put off until Wednesday of next week, and my top priority at this point is to help this woman get help and treatment for her drug problem,” said Fonda Kubiak, a federal public defender who represents Hunt.

Ex-DEA agent, strip club owner should be tried together, judge says Defense teams for Joseph Bongiovanni, a retired Drug Enforcement Administration agent and Peter Gerace Jr., owner of Pharaoh’s Gentlemen’s Club in Cheektowaga, each sought separate trials. After a district judge's ruling, the two men are scheduled to be tried together next month.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Jeremiah J. McCarthy arraigned Hunt on Friday and ordered her to be held in jail until the court appearance next week, Kubiak said.

Two sources familiar with the case said Hunt is a former employee of Peter Gerace, the owner of Pharaoh’s Gentlemen's Club in Cheektowaga. Both sources said Hunt is expected to testify as a government witness at Gerace’s upcoming trial.

Strip club owner facing trial arrested on new charges of witness tampering Peter G. Gerace Jr., 55, was arrested Friday on new charges after he was accused of sending threatening Facebook messages to a potential witness against him, according to federal court documents and his attorney.

Gerace faces drug-trafficking, bribery and sex-trafficking charges. He has pleaded not guilty.

Gerace’s co-defendant is a former federal drug agent, Joseph Bongiovanni, who is accused of taking bribes to help Gerace and other reported drug dealers avoid prosecution. Bongiovanni also has pleaded not guilty.

The two men are scheduled to go to trial next month before District Judge John L. Sinatra Jr..

In 2020, Gerace filed a defamation lawsuit against his ex-wife, Katrina Nigro, and Hunt.

Attorney Steven M. Cohen, who represents Gerace in his criminal case, declined to comment on Hunt’s arrest.