Federal sentencing delayed for ailing schoolteacher who admitted to drug trafficking and gun crimes

Eighteen people – including two city high school principals, more than a dozen educators and a National Football League player – have written letters to Sinatra, lauding Masecchia as a dedicated and caring teacher and asking for leniency.

“No one took the time to care about his students like Michael did,” wrote David J. Potter, principal at Buffalo’s Middle Early College High School, who sent his letter on official Buffalo Schools stationery.

Potter and other educators described Masecchia as a teacher and coach who inspired his students, brought in food for students from poor families, stuck up for students who were bullied and spent extra time after school to help refugee kids with their English language skills.

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Steven Means, a former star on the Grover Cleveland football team, recalled that he was “on the brink” of crossing over into a world of criminal activity when Masecchia took him under his wing and “stopped me from making mistakes.”

Means said he may not have had a career in the NFL without the guidance of “Mr. Mike.”