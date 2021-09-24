Federal review calls into question legality of Seneca casino payments to NY

The first key letter is from Newland on Sept. 15 to E. Sequoyah Simermeyer, chairman of the National Indian Gaming Commission. In it, the Interior Department formally referred the Seneca casino revenue sharing matter to the commission to determine if the Indian Gaming Regulatory Act would be violated by any Seneca payments to New York from 2017 on.

The Interior official wrote that the arbitration panel’s ruling in favor of the state may be in violation of federal laws intended to protect the “sole proprietary interest” of the tribe to ensure that it is the “primary beneficiary of its gaming enterprise."

The detailed, four-page letter from Cunningham to the Seneca president came the next day. Cunningham wrote that the commission considers the matter “significant” and has an active review underway to determine if the nearly $500 million held in escrow since the 2017 dispute began –as well as at least another $300 million in future payments until the compact expires – is legally due the state and local governments.

Cunningham said the economics of the original compact – upon which the state received revenue sharing payments because it gave lucrative gambling exclusivity rights to the tribe – have changed.