Federal moves won't immediately alleviate vaccine shortages

New York got some good news this week about the Biden administration's plans to bolster the state's Covid-19 vaccination efforts: a promise of a 16% increase in vaccine shipments and an infusion of $466.8 million in federal funds to help deliver doses.
But that good news quickly ran into a harsh and immediate reality: The additional doses won't arrive quickly enough to stem the mismatch between the extraordinary demand for the vaccine and the paltry supply.
Proof of that came Wednesday, when Erie County was forced it to cancel clinics at its two existing public vaccination sites at the Erie Community College North and South campuses. The move meant the county had to cancel vaccination appointments for 1,290 people. It was the second time this month that the county was forced to cancel vaccinations.
In addition, the county on Wednesday postponed plans to open a vaccination site at the Buffalo Niagara Convention Center as well as a mobile site.
"I don't know what is the best way to get vaccinated at this point," said a frustrated Erie County Executive Mark C. Poloncarz. "I really wish I had a better answer, but I don't."
While the county has the ability to vaccinate more than 2,000 people a day, Poloncarz said the county has barely been getting enough vaccine in the last two weeks to take care of even one full day of appointments. No new appointments are being scheduled until the county is sure it has sufficient doses to accommodate them.
Once more vaccine is received, those who have had their appointments canceled will be given priority for new appointments for county vaccination in February if they do not secure vaccination appointments elsewhere.
All scheduled second-dose appointments remain unaffected. Vaccination appointments made at non-Erie County facilities, including hospitals, pharmacies and state-operated vaccine sites, are also unaffected by the county's announcement.
Poloncarz's announcement about the latest canceled vaccination appointments comes only a day after President Biden announced that the allocation of vaccine to the states will increase 16% next week and continue at that higher level for the next two weeks.
Dr. Nancy H. Nielsen, who heads planning for the Western New York Vaccine Hub that's overseeing the vaccination effort. lauded the increase while also delivering a harsh verdict on it.
Asked if the increased shipments of vaccine was enough to meet the supply, Nielsen said: "Oh, not at all – but it will help. And the reason it will help is that there will be some level of predictability for what (vaccine) any particular region is going to get for that week."
Previously, Nielsen said, there was little to no predictability as to how much vaccine would be coming to Western New York.
As a result, "in Erie County, there have been thousands of cancellations, and then everybody's mad," she said. "And the county feels terrible about this because they didn't want to do this, either."
Knowing the amount of vaccine that's coming will allow officials to schedule the proper number of appointments and avoid cancellations, Nielsen added.
Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo also lauded the Biden administration not only for the coming 16% increase in vaccinations, but also the fact that the new administration in Washington is at least giving states more advance notice about how much vaccine is coming.
"At least we can come up with a three-week plan," Cuomo said. "That doesn't sound great, but it's better than going from week to week."
The state's vaccine outlook should improve over the coming months, as the Biden administration announced plans to purchase an additional 200 million doses of coronavirus vaccine. Together with earlier purchases, that would be enough to vaccinate 300 million Americans.
The two companies with clinically proven Covid-19 vaccines, Pfizer and Moderna, plan to deliver those additional doses by June. That's when the vaccine should be available to the general public rather than just the more limited groups that are now eligible, which includes health care workers, other essential workers and those over age 65.
That vaccine expansion effort got a big boost Wednesday as Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer and Sen. Kirsten E. Gillibrand announced $466.8 million in federal funding for New York. The money, from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, will cover costs for vaccine transport, storage, handling and administration in the months ahead.
The funding will come to New York after conversations between Schumer, a New York Democrat, and Jeffrey Zients, who heads President Biden's Covid-19 response team.
“In order to get these wonderful vaccines injected into the arms of millions of New Yorkers, we must also inject hundreds of millions of dollars into New York State and New York City’s budgets – so they can get this job done ASAP to keep people safe and to re-energize our economy,” Schumer said.
Gillibrand, also a New York Democrat, agreed.
"These federal dollars will help New York guard against our nation’s lagging vaccine distribution by providing resources for staff, supplies, PPE and distribution centers," Gillibrand said.
Cuomo said the FEMA money is an advance to cover expenses that are expected to occur. The FEMA money will be used in part to cover the cost of using the National Guard in vaccine distribution, a cost that's usually picked up by the state.
To hear Rep. Tom Reed tell it, though, that federal effort doesn't go far enough.
"I am for full federalization of taking over New York's distribution effort because they (state officials) have completely dropped the ball," said Reed, a Corning Republican, frequent Cuomo critic and potential challenger to the governor in 2012.
Reed blamed Cuomo for making too many people eligible for vaccination before enough vaccine was in hand. But Cuomo, as he has for weeks, blamed the vaccine shortage on the Trump administration.
"What was startling was President Biden's announcement that the federal government hadn't even ordered enough" under Trump, Cuomo said.
Bill Hammond, senior fellow for health policy at the right-leaning Empire Center for Public Policy and a frequent Cuomo critic, questioned some of the numbers the governor cited regarding the amount of vaccine the state has received. But he noted that according to the Bloomberg Covid-19 vaccine tracker, the state had used 65.6% of the vaccine allocated to it, which is considerably higher than many states and more than 10 points higher than the national average.
"In terms of the number of people that have been vaccinated, I don't see any reason to think the New York rollout has been particularly bad," Hammond said.