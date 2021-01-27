Federal moves won't immediately alleviate vaccine shortages

Once more vaccine is received, those who have had their appointments canceled will be given priority for new appointments for county vaccination in February if they do not secure vaccination appointments elsewhere.

All scheduled second-dose appointments remain unaffected. Vaccination appointments made at non-Erie County facilities, including hospitals, pharmacies and state-operated vaccine sites, are also unaffected by the county's announcement.

Poloncarz's announcement about the latest canceled vaccination appointments comes only a day after President Biden announced that the allocation of vaccine to the states will increase 16% next week and continue at that higher level for the next two weeks.

Dr. Nancy H. Nielsen, who heads planning for the Western New York Vaccine Hub that's overseeing the vaccination effort. lauded the increase while also delivering a harsh verdict on it.

Asked if the increased shipments of vaccine was enough to meet the supply, Nielsen said: "Oh, not at all – but it will help. And the reason it will help is that there will be some level of predictability for what (vaccine) any particular region is going to get for that week."

Previously, Nielsen said, there was little to no predictability as to how much vaccine would be coming to Western New York.