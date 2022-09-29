Federal initiative to combat hate crimes launches in Western New York

A federal initiative aimed at stanching the proliferation of hate crimes like the racist massacre that occurred May 14 was launched during a presentation Thursday in the Frank E. Merriweather Library.

U.S. Attorney for the Western District of New York Trini Ross hosted the "United Against Hate" program. Ross is one of 94 U.S. Attorney Offices charged by U.S. Attorney General Merrick B. Garland with arranging local forums that connect community groups to law enforcement to raise awareness about reporting hate crimes and strengthening ties between law enforcement and the communities they serve.

"We all need to look for hate and expose it so we stomp it out. This event, 'United Against Hate,' is designed to do all of the above, to bring us together in a meaningful way, to unite us against hate, because there is strength in numbers," Ross said in her opening remarks.

The program, which attracted about 100 people, helped participants identify what constitutes a hate crime and the importance of reporting a hate crime and how to report one. It also included a discussion about free speech, various hate crime prevention bills on the books, and presented hypothetical scenarios and video clips to depict real-life hate crime cases.

Ross and others who spoke Thursday referenced the mass shooting at the Tops Market on Jefferson Avenue that claimed the lives of 10 Black people, an attack that authorities say was carried out by a white supremacist.

"On May 14, 2022, hate came to us here in Buffalo. Hate showed up from hundreds of miles away and came to Jefferson Avenue, right across the street from where we are sitting now, and hate stole from us 10 beautiful lives, beautiful souls from this earth and from our community," Ross said.

She noted that in its response to the violence, residents of the East Side of Buffalo and broader community held each other up and pooled their strength and resources to help those most affected by the tragedy.

"We supported the community, making sure folks had access to food, physical and mental health services, places to go to get their medicine, pay their bills, and other resources to get through what had been taken from us in this community," Ross said.

"Hate didn't win. We didn't respond the way hate wanted us to respond. We didn't destroy. We didn't hide. We didn't fear, and we didn't hate back. We loved," she added.

Kristen Clarke, the assistant attorney general for the Civil Rights Division of the U.S. Justice Department, also spoke at the event.

"A critical aspect of our work is in investigating and prosecuting federal hate crimes across the country so that all people people are able to live without fear of being attacked or harassed because of where they're from, what they look like, whom they love, how they worship or what they believe," Clarke said.

"I want to acknowledge the power in this room today. As I look out, I see an audience that is multiracial, multigenerational, multi-faith, and this is the united front that we need to stand up to hate," she added.