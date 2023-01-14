Federal grants announced for four humanities projects in Western New York

Four projects in Western New York will receive National Endowment for the Humanities grants totaling $927,389, Sens. Charles E. Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand announced.
The largest grant, for $400,000, will go to the National Comedy Center in Jamestown for producing four interactive touchscreen kiosks for the Lucille Ball Desi Arnaz Museum.
The SUNY Research Foundation at Buffalo State University will be given $250,000 for fellowships for graduate students in the art conservation program. It will include 10 fellowships in the Class of 2024, eight in the Class of 2025 and 10 in the Class of 2026.
A grant of $30,000 is allotted to the SUNY Research Foundation at the University at Buffalo to research and write a publication about how high-tech methods can be employed to map land use in the Alas Merta Jati forest in central Bali, where there is a dispute over sustainability.
St. Bonaventure University will receive $147,389 for a three-year project in conjunction with the Seneca Nation to teach Native American and Indigenous studies in classes for all freshman students.