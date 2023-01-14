 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Federal grants announced for four humanities projects in Western New York

National Comedy Center

The National Comedy Center opened at 203 W 3rd. St. in Jamestown in 2018. Photo taken, Friday, March 25, 2022. 

 Buffalo News file photo
Four projects in Western New York will receive National Endowment for the Humanities grants totaling $927,389, Sens. Charles E. Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand announced.

The largest grant, for $400,000, will go to the National Comedy Center in Jamestown for producing four interactive touchscreen kiosks for the Lucille Ball Desi Arnaz Museum.

The SUNY Research Foundation at Buffalo State University will be given $250,000 for fellowships for graduate students in the art conservation program. It will include 10 fellowships in the Class of 2024, eight in the Class of 2025 and 10 in the Class of 2026.

A grant of $30,000 is allotted to the SUNY Research Foundation at the University at Buffalo to research and write a publication about how high-tech methods can be employed to map land use in the Alas Merta Jati forest in central Bali, where there is a dispute over sustainability.

St. Bonaventure University will receive $147,389 for a three-year project in conjunction with the Seneca Nation to teach Native American and Indigenous studies in classes for all freshman students.

Reporter

Dale Anderson has been a Buffalo News staff reporter since 1968. He was the chief rock and pop writer for 20 years and helped establish the weekend entertainment magazine Gusto.

