Federal grant will train Niagara County law officers in de-escalation tactics

The Niagara County Sheriff’s Office is receiving a federal grant of $200,000 to train two officers on how to apply and teach de-escalation tactics, Rep. Brian Higgins and Sheriff Michael J. Filicetti announced.

The grant is awarded through the U.S. Department of Justice’s Office of Community Oriented Policing Services. Niagara County is one of seven agencies awarded a grant in New York State.

The two officers will work with other Niagara County law enforcement agencies to provide training and simulation exercises to show how to deal with challenging situations.

“Responding officers jump into difficult situations with constantly changing variables every day,” Higgins said. “This grant supports training to further develop tools that can help best prepare officers to deliver safe and effective community policing methods.”

