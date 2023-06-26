The proposed Southern Tier Trail, which will help connect trails in a loop from Buffalo to Rochester, is getting a major boost with a $7 million federal grant.

New York Sens. Charles E. Schumer and Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand on Friday announced the grant, which will help complete the planning, preparation, design and permitting of the multi-use trail.

Its 52 miles will connect with the 27-mile-long Erie Cattaraugus Rail Trail in southern Erie County, and end in the Cattaraugus County Town of Hinsdale.

The two trails together would connect 20 Western New York towns and villages, and link to the 750-mile Empire State Trail and 90-mile Genesee Valley Greenway Trail.

"This is a huge opportunity to move this forward," said Justin Booth, executive director of GObike Buffalo, which secured a grant from the Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Foundation for a feasibility study of the Southern Tier corridor in 2021.

The Southern Tier Trail would cross 11 small municipalities and the Seneca Nation Allegany Territory.

Booth said GObike has been collaborating with Cattaraugus County along with the towns and villages throughout the corridor to bring the trail to fruition.

"We're just really excited to get this funding," said Kate O’Stricker, development specialist for the Cattaraugus County Department of Economic Development, Planning and Tourism. "It’s been a long time coming. It's a critical next piece to get the trail system moving."

Once it has the contracts from the federal government, the county will issue requests for proposals from engineering firms for the route and design work. The county also plans to contract with GObike for public education pieces of the project.

"We will start doing public meetings in each of the segments, in each of the municipalities, to start figuring out the exact alignment," O'Stricker said.

Cattaraugus County will have four years to complete this phase, she said, adding, "I hope it's not going to take that long."

The plan is to follow abandoned railroad corridors and state Department of Transportation rights of way as much as possible, she said. If the routes in the feasibility study are implemented, 94% of the trail would be off road.

This phase is based on the feasibility study, which identified nine high-priority projects connected to major population centers. One of the most important is stabilizing the picturesque 1890 Cascade Bridge over Cattaraugus Creek in Springville.

Once the design phase is complete, the project will be "shovel ready" for construction, which is estimated to cost about $50 million.