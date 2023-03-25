A Chautauqua County man has been indicted by a federal grand jury in connection with a nine-year-old murder case, U.S. Attorney Trini E. Ross announced.

Anthony Neubauer, 36, of Falconer, was arraigned Friday before U.S. Magistrate Judge Jeremiah J. McCarthy and is held pending a detention hearing Tuesday. He is charged with kidnapping resulting in death.

According to prosecutors, Neubauer is suspected of kidnapping a person identified as "J.A." on May 27, 2014, and taking the victim from New York to Pennsylvania, resulting in the death of the victim.

Ross said the charges followed an investigation by the Jamestown Police Department and the FBI. No further details were provided.

A report in the Jamestown Post-Journal suggested that the indictment may be related to the disappearance of a Jamestown man, Joseph D. Anthony, 43, who was last seen on the date of the reported kidnapping.