Federal funds could turn tech, infrastructure dreams into reality for Western New York

Getting selected as one of a handful of regions for a tech hub “automatically raises your profile,” Baynes said. “That puts eyes on your city, so people start to look at you a little bit differently.”

William Maggio, chairman of the 43North Foundation and managing partner at Lorraine Capital, said it is "only logical" that Buffalo and Rochester look for more ways to collaborate on initiatives like a tech hub.

"I think it’s extraordinarily powerful for us as a region to think about UB, and (Rochester Institute of Technology) and the University of Rochester coming together, their corporate community, our corporate community, their technical assets, our technical assets," he said. "I think it’s a very, very powerful story."

Maggio noted how startup ecosystems in other parts of the country – such as Silicon Valley, Atlanta, and Boston – thrive when they are built around universities. Buffalo and Rochester have those resources, too, he said.

"They’re literally an hour apart from each other," Maggio said.

That Thruway collaboration will be key to Buffalo and Rochester getting selected as a tech hub, Maggio said.