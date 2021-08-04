Federal funds bring broadband service to Niagara, Orleans counties

According to RTO's research, about 1,650 addresses in rural Niagara County have no access to broadband, and another 1,300 can obtain only poor service and are deemed underserved. Orleans County lists more than 1,300 unserved addresses.

"We wanted the unserved to be covered, but we wanted residents and businesses that are underserved to be able to hook up and have a choice for their Internet service," said Lynne M. Johnson, chairwoman of the Orleans County Legislature.

"Internet should be no different than any other public utility, like electricity," Godfrey said.

"It became especially evident during the pandemic how much people are dependent on high-speed internet," Johnson said. "We had children having to complete their online courses and unable to do so. We had telehealth, and a lot of residents weren't able to hook up."

RTO's service, to be sold under the name Ambient Broadband, will be available to everyone in the two counties, creating competition for Spectrum, the main broadband provider locally.

According to the company's bid documents, Ambient will offer five speeds and prices, ranging from $29.99 to $149.99 per month.