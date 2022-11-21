 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story topical

Federal emergency declared for WNY snowstorm

  • Updated
  • 0
Wintry Weather New York

Cars drive through blowing, drifting snow on McKinley Parkway in Hamburg in Erie County, N.Y., Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022.

 Mark Mulville - member, The Buffalo News
Support this work for $1 a month

Six Western New York counties will be receiving help with snowstorm recovery from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

President Biden on Sunday night issued the emergency declaration for 11 New York counties, including Erie, Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Genesee, Niagara and Orleans.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
Support this work for $1 a month

The declaration means local governments will be eligible to have 75% of their extra costs reimbursed with federal dollars.

FEMA also will have the ability to provide "equipment and resources necessary to alleviate the impacts of the emergency," the White House said in a a news release.

Reach Aaron at abesecker[at]buffnews.com or 716-849-4602.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News