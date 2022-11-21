Federal emergency declared for WNY snowstorm

Six Western New York counties will be receiving help with snowstorm recovery from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

President Biden on Sunday night issued the emergency declaration for 11 New York counties, including Erie, Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Genesee, Niagara and Orleans.

The declaration means local governments will be eligible to have 75% of their extra costs reimbursed with federal dollars.

FEMA also will have the ability to provide "equipment and resources necessary to alleviate the impacts of the emergency," the White House said in a a news release.