Federal disaster loans are being made available to help residents and businesses in six Western New York counties recover from the December blizzard, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Tuesday.

Homeowners in Erie, Niagara, Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Genesee and Wyoming counties can apply to the U.S. Small Business Administration to borrow up to $200,000 to repair their primary residences. Business owners can seek up to $2 million to replace property, inventories, machinery and other losses from the storm, Hochul said.

Homeowners and renters also can apply for loans of up to $40,000 to repair or replace personal property that was damaged or destroyed in the storm. Economic injury disaster loans of up to $2 million are available for businesses and non-profits to tide them over until they can begin operating normally again.

Planning is under way to open two Disaster Loan Outreach Centers in Erie County to help people apply for assistance in person, Hochul said.

Additional information and applications also are available at disasterloan.sba.gov/el or by calling the SBA customer service center at 800-659-2955.

The deadline to file applications related to property damage is April 28. Economic injury applications will be accepted until Nov. 27.