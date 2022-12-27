Federal disaster declared in Erie, Genesee counties in wake of blizzard

President Biden has authorized a federal disaster declaration for Erie and Genesee counties in the wake of the blizzard that has left at least 34 people dead in Western New York, the Federal Emergency Management Agency said.

The move allows federal disaster relief funds to help pay for storm response and recovery.

It also allows FEMA to coordinate disaster relief efforts and provide assistance.

The number of people who've died due to the storm is at least 34 in Erie and Niagara counties.

The death toll in the City of Buffalo has grown to at least 27, city officials said Tuesday morning.

On Monday, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said the county medical examiner has confirmed a total of 27 storm-related deaths.

A 27-year-old Lockport man was found dead Sunday from apparent carbon monoxide poisoning, Niagara County officials reported.

More people in Western New York have died due to this storm than died as a result of the Blizzard of '77.

Poloncarz previously announced two deaths in Cheektowaga, two deaths in Amherst, one death in Depew and another in Williamsville.

More than 5,600 households in Erie County remained without electricity Tuesday morning, including nearly 4,000 in the City of Buffalo.

Important travel info

A driving ban remains in effect in Buffalo and Lackawanna.

Some highways and major routes reopened Tuesday morning, including the Thruway, I-190, Route 400 and Route 219.

Metro bus, rail and paratransit service remained suspended on Tuesday, the Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority said. Service updates will be posted at metro.nfta.com.

Buffalo Niagara International Airport remains closed through at least 11 a.m. Wednesday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.