Federal court ruling may clear the way for natural gas pipeline through WNY

In December 2017, National Fuel's lawyers asserted to FERC that the DEC had waived its regulatory authority by missing the one-year deadline, even though the company had agreed to the extension. FERC decided that the federal Clean Water Act doesn't allow deadline extensions, and gave the pipeline its final approval.

"The DEC was, after all, flimflammed by National Fuel which made a commitment, later thought better of it, and walked away," the Second Circuit panel wrote.

But it decided that FERC couldn't have been stopped from reaching its conclusion on its own "or at the behest of a third party," without having the company make the argument that the DEC had waived its authority over the project.

The DEC asked FERC to reconsider, FERC refused, and the DEC went to court.

Tuesday, the three Second Circuit judges agreed with FERC that the Clean Water Act doesn't allow private extensions of its deadlines.