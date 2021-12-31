Federal court ruling again backs state in casino revenue dispute with Senecas

"Think about it, if you’re going to have that conversation six months before the compact expires, it is not going to be done well. This is very complicated," Restaino said. "I know there are conversations going on and I think that is really where the energy needs to be. This chapter needs to be closed and we need to move on."

Gov. Kathy Hochul’s press office referred The News' inquiry to the New York State Gaming Commission.

Gaming Commission spokesman Brad Maione called on the Senecas to pay up.

“It is past time for the Nation to honor its obligations under the Compact and the Judgment. The Nation has exhausted all of its appeals, the Judgment is final, and the Nation’s most recent effort to manufacture an extrajudicial avenue for delay has been denied. The Nation should not continue to circumvent the Judgment or avoid its clear obligations to the State and the communities that will benefit from the Nation making their revenue sharing payment,” Maione said in an email.