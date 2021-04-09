Federal case opened against former youth pastor who secretly taped girl

The girl then called her mother and word of the incident traveled quickly. Uniformed personnel, led by an investigator with the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office, approached Rogers that same day and asked him if he knew why they were there.

“I did something really stupid,” Rogers replied, according to Garver’s statement, and when asked to elaborate said: “I set up a camera while someone was changing in my camper.”

The Genesee Sheriff’s Office also took a statement from Life Church Pastor Peter Jankowski, who said that while at Kingdom Bound he heard about the incident and asked Rogers about it before the sheriff’s team arrived. “I need to step down. I am not well,” Rogers told the pastor, and described what he had done, according to the FBI statement.

An FBI examination of one of Rogers’ phones revealed various internet searches likely to produce suggestive photos and videos of young girls, according to the FBI statement. Some searches used the initials ‘jb,’ for jail bait, according to the court complaint. Agents also found a video that suggested someone attempted to use the phone to peer up a woman’s skirt, done likely at the McKinley Mall in Hamburg, but the attempt was unsuccessful, Garver wrote.

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo The smart way to start your day. We sift through all the news to give you a concise, informative look at the top headlines and must-read stories every weekday. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.