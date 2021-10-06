 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Federal appeals court upholds dismissal of Love Canal suit
0 comments

Federal appeals court upholds dismissal of Love Canal suit

Support this work for $1 a month
LOCAL LOVE CANAL GEE

Dolly Salerno looks out the front window of her home on 100th Street in Niagara Falls, near the Love Canal hazardous waste site, on Thursday, May 31, 2018. Salerno and a neighbor filed a suit Tuesday, May 29, 2018 claiming that chemicals from Love Canal are still causing residents health problems. 

 Derek Gee

A lawsuit from two Niagara Falls residents, contending that a sewer repair project exposed them to Love Canal waste and damaged their health, had no merit, a three-judge panel of the U.S. Second Circuit Court of Appeals ruled Wednesday.

Last year, U.S. District Judge William K. Sessions III dismissed the lawsuit filed by Dolly Salerno and Diane Amantia. Sessions made the right decision, the appeals panel said.

The suit was filed against the City of Niagara Falls, Occidental Chemical Corp. and the companies that monitor the Love Canal landfill or took part in the 2011 Colvin Boulevard project that discovered a pocket of Love Canal waste in a sewer line.

The appeals panel found that government documents the plaintiffs submitted as evidence actually contradict their claim that the companies failed to properly monitor the landfill.

Also, the judges accepted the Environmental Protection Agency's conclusion that the waste in the sewer pipe was old and not the result of any leak from the landfill.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

‘Ground-breaking’ malaria vaccine approved for children in sub-Saharan Africa

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Latest Headlines

Chemical in line halts sewer work near Love Canal ; 'Everyone is erring on side of caution,' Falls mayor says

  • Updated

A contractor repairing an old sewer line outside the former Love Canal has halted work after discovering chemicals in the bottom of a pipe. Paul Drof, the city Water Board’s executive director, said Thursday that the work on Colvin Boulevard near 96th Street in the LaSalle District was stopped Wednesday after an analysis showed elevated levels of a chlorinated

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News