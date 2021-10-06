Federal appeals court upholds dismissal of Love Canal suit

A lawsuit from two Niagara Falls residents, contending that a sewer repair project exposed them to Love Canal waste and damaged their health, had no merit, a three-judge panel of the U.S. Second Circuit Court of Appeals ruled Wednesday.

Last year, U.S. District Judge William K. Sessions III dismissed the lawsuit filed by Dolly Salerno and Diane Amantia. Sessions made the right decision, the appeals panel said.

The suit was filed against the City of Niagara Falls, Occidental Chemical Corp. and the companies that monitor the Love Canal landfill or took part in the 2011 Colvin Boulevard project that discovered a pocket of Love Canal waste in a sewer line.

The appeals panel found that government documents the plaintiffs submitted as evidence actually contradict their claim that the companies failed to properly monitor the landfill.

Also, the judges accepted the Environmental Protection Agency's conclusion that the waste in the sewer pipe was old and not the result of any leak from the landfill.

