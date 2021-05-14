Federal aid funds completion of taxiway rehab at Niagara Falls airport

Repairs to one of the taxiways leading to the nearly 2-mile-long main runway at Niagara Falls International Airport will be completed in the next year.

Rep. Brian Higgins said late Thursday that more than $5.5 million in federal funds has been allocated for the project, which includes rehabilitating or reconstructing more than 6,100 feet of pavement on Taxiway D, which is one of 13 taxiways at the airport.

A new lighting system along the taxiway also is part of the project, Higgins said.

The Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority, which owns the Falls airport, is involved in a constant pavement repair program there, spokesman Michael Martineck said.

"Like any road in Western New York, it needs to be repaved and rehabbed," Martineck said. "It's almost continuous, like road work. In a couple of years, we'll have to refurbish it again."

+2 Spirit to depart Falls airport; Prior ends 59-year run at Buffalo facility A pair of long-time fixtures at the region's two main airports are about to leave the local aviation scene, one permanently and one for at least the time being.

The main runway is used primarily by commercial flights, but sometimes is also used by military planes from the adjacent Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station, Martineck said.

Its takeoff length is 10,825 feet, and the landing length is 9,825 feet, Martineck said, making it long enough to accommodate any aircraft in the world.