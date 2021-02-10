Federal aid bill would send $792 million to Buffalo Niagara

WASHINGTON – Erie and Niagara counties and their municipalities would receive more than $792 million in federal aid under President Biden's proposed stimulus bill, with the City of Buffalo getting the biggest share: an estimated $324 million. Meanwhile, cash-strapped New York State would get $12.665 billion of the $15 billion Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo has been counting on to patch the hole the Covid-19 pandemic blew through the state budget.

Rep. Brian Higgins, a Buffalo Democrat, released those estimates Wednesday morning. They're based on calculations released late Tuesday by the House Committee on Oversight and Reform, which is drawing up the part of the $1.9 trillion Biden relief proposal focused on aid to states and localities.

Higgins said the aid would fix the fiscal problems that state and local governments have faced due to shrinking tax revenues and exploding costs amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

“It is the responsibility of the federal government to provide states and regions with disaster relief during times of national emergency," Higgins said. "This bill protects the jobs of those working on the front lines, provides necessary resources to maintain essential services and delivers for our communities.”