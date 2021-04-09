Federal aid available to shuttered performance venues

WASHINGTON – Federal stimulus money is now available to museums and performance venues that have been shuttered or otherwise lost business due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Rep. Brian Higgins, a Buffalo Democrat, announced Thursday.

“Western New York’s arts and cultural industries not only add to our community’s quality of life; they are significant contributors to the regional economy supporting thousands of local jobs,” said Higgins. “When the lights went out on stages and doors to venues closed, people were forced out of work and over a year later facilities have yet to return to normal operations. These resources will provide necessary relief to see we don’t lose these venues and the jobs they support permanently.”