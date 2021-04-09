 Skip to main content
Federal aid available to shuttered performance venues
Federal aid available to shuttered performance venues

Shea's (copy)

A patron exits the box office at Shea's Performing Arts Center on an otherwise empty Main Street in Buffalo on the first evening of lockdown in March 2020. 

 Robert Kirkham / Buffalo News

WASHINGTON – Federal stimulus money is now available to museums and performance venues that have been shuttered or otherwise lost business due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Rep. Brian Higgins, a Buffalo Democrat, announced Thursday.

“Western New York’s arts and cultural industries not only add to our community’s quality of life; they are significant contributors to the regional economy supporting thousands of local jobs,” said Higgins. “When the lights went out on stages and doors to venues closed, people were forced out of work and over a year later facilities have yet to return to normal operations. These resources will provide necessary relief to see we don’t lose these venues and the jobs they support permanently.”

More than $16 billion is available under the Shuttered Venue Operators Grant program. Long pushed by Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer, a New York Democrat, the program was funded through President Biden's American Rescue Plan.

Applicants can apply here: svograntportal.sba.gov/s/.

Higgins said affected venues can also reach out to the Erie County Small Business Development Center at 716-878-4030 or smallbus@buffalostate.edu, or the Niagara Small Business Development Center at 716-210-2515 or sbdc@niagaracc.suny.edu.

Read the full story from News Staff Reporter Mark Sommer and Jeff Miers
