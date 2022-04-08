Feasibility study planned for proposed 'Buffalo Riverwalk'

Imagine a walkway along the west bank of the Buffalo River that starts just after the Michigan Street Bridge and continues to the end of Ganson Street.

In this scenario, the route then ties into a pedestrian bridge that crosses over the Buffalo Ship Canal to the Outer Harbor.

Buffalo Niagara Waterkeeper is a few weeks into a two-month feasibility study of what it's calling the Buffalo Riverwalk. South District Council Member Christopher Scanlon provided $50,000 in discretionary funds to help shoulder some of the cost, and Rep. Brian Higgins has offered to obtain federal funding if the project can be done.

"It makes a logical connection from the Inner to the Outer Harbor," said Jill Jedlicka, executive director of Buffalo Niagara Waterkeeper, which will announce the study this morning at Buffalo Riverfest Fest Park with Scanlon and Higgins.

"It's a shortcut, and it's a nonautomotive trail system, so you don't have that conflict of people, bikes and cars," she said.

The walkway would reduce the distance for walkers and bicyclists between Canalside and the Outer Harbor by about a mile, she said. It could include elevated sections, dock level promenades and recreational access, Jedlicka said, and be a catalyst for development on Kelly Island.

The route would also provide an alternative to get in and out of the planned concert site on the Outer Harbor, lessening parking pressure and traffic congestion.

The bridge would leave people a short walk to the tunnel that goes under Route 5. Lakeside Bike Park is across Fuhrmann Boulevard, and just past it is the site for the planned music pavilion, scheduled to open in 2024.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Jedlicka said private landowners have given their consent to the feasibility study.

Higgins, who championed a connecting bridge for automobiles and bicycles about a dozen years ago, thinks this smaller-concept bridge makes sense.

“Standing at Canalside, the Outer Harbor looks to be a stone’s throw away, but getting there by bicycle or on foot is a long, disjointed journey,” he said in a statement. “The Buffalo Riverwalk would fix that gap and further efforts to improve waterfront access.”

With the existing multiuse trail that runs along Ohio Street, the proposed walkway would create a 1.8-mile walking loop.

The Riverwalk could eventually include shoreline and habitat improvements and fishing opportunities, while boosting access to the river, Jedlicka said.

“Buffalo’s development plans need to focus on access for all, especially when it comes to our greatest asset – our water,” Scanlon said in a statement.

Several other water-related projects are underway near or on the Outer Harbor.

A $10 million restoration project is planned at Times Beach. A 10-year, $14.7 million fish and spawning habitat project is beginning just south of Wilkeson Pointe. A $10.6 million rehabilitation of the Ohio Street bridge is ongoing, and work has begun on the $13 million redevelopment of the music pavilion and event space at Terminal A.

Over $3.1 billion in federal funding is also scheduled to be invested in the Great Lakes over the next five years.

In addition, infrastructure work is being planned along Tifft and Louisiana streets, and the 1.5-mile Riverline is envisioned to start at Moore and Miami streets and end across from the Tesla plant.

Mark Sommer covers preservation, development, the waterfront, culture and more. He's also a former arts editor at The News.

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo The smart way to start your day. We sift through all the news to give you a concise, informative look at the top headlines and must-read stories every weekday. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.