FBI questions organizers of Buffalo buses to Capitol rally that led to riot

FBI agents on Friday questioned a Grand Island couple who organized two busloads of local residents for a Wednesday rally in Washington that resulted in several deaths and mobs ransacking the U.S. Capitol.
Meanwhile, a state senator from Buffalo questioned why there have been no local arrests in connection with the Capitol violence, contrasting it with the charges filed in connection with civil rights protests in Buffalo last summer.
Rus and Jul Thompson, well-known right-wing activists dating to the tea party movement of a decade ago, told The Buffalo News on Monday that agents discussed the deadly events in Washington during a two-hour session. But Rus Thompson said none of the 110 bus passengers from Western New York entered the Capitol building, which was left damaged by hundreds of invaders baselessly challenging the results of the 2020 presidential election.
"Nobody on those buses got into any violent action inside the Capitol Building," Rus Thompson said. "They were on the other side."
"Not one single person on the buses went into the building," Jul Thompson added from the background in a phone conversation conducted primarily by her husband.
Rus Thompson said the agents came to their home after they received several death threats, and that Erie County Sheriff Timothy B. Howard had referred their reports of the threats to the FBI. Thompson acknowledged that the FBI questioning went beyond the threats.
The threats "were from people who wanted to do bodily harm to us and our family," he said.
Scott Zylka, spokesman for the Erie County Sheriff's Office, on Monday would say only that Howard's investigators were probing death threats against the Thompsons.
"I have no idea why the FBI visited them, but we were contacted by complainant Jul Thompson, opened an investigation and contacted the District Attorney's Office," Zylka said.
An FBI spokeswoman did not return a call seeking comment.
Wednesday afternoon, Jul Thompson told The News via cellphone aboard a bus returning to Buffalo that she was pepper sprayed as she attempted to climb over a wall during the chaos outside the Capitol building. She said at the time that she was unaware of the violence that occurred inside the Capitol building, including gunfire.
On Monday, Rus Thompson again acknowledged that his wife helped 16 people from the Buffalo buses over a "wall," but said she was referring to a "grass wall" on the Capitol's opposite side and not the building's exterior.
It was unclear what grass wall Thompson was referring to.
"Everybody tied Jul and people on the buses to the violence shown on television," he said Monday, "when they were on the other side of the building and no violence was done. This is why we are getting threats."
He added that nobody in his family has retained a lawyer because they have no need.
Though U.S. Attorney James P. Kennedy Jr. last week promised a quick and thorough probe of any local involvement in the Capitol desecration, State Sen. Sean M. Ryan, D-Buffalo, says federal investigators aren't moving fast enough. In fact, the new senator on Monday accused Kennedy and federal authorities of "blatant hypocrisy" following the swift arrests connected with Buffalo civil rights protests last June, and the lack of any arrests among local residents who traveled to Washington on Wednesday.
A Cheektowaga man who traveled to Washington and was captured on video inside the Capitol and setting a small fire in a pile of media equipment outside acknowledged to The Buffalo News on Friday he was inside the building. That man, Pete Harding, said he traveled to Washington alone by car and was not part of the two busloads of people that went together from the Buffalo region.
Ryan said the lack of action from the U.S. attorney stands in "stark contrast" to a May 30 incident in Buffalo involving a Black man who was charged for throwing a lit laundry basket through a City Hall window.
"It’s difficult to ignore the fact that when a young man of color caused damage to Buffalo City Hall, he was swiftly prosecuted, with both state and federal charges," Ryan said, "but when a mob of violent rioters – the vast majority of whom were white – attacked the U.S. Capitol, federal prosecutors did not show the same sense of urgency.
"When a mob invaded the U.S. Capitol, fueled by lies about the 2020 election, it struck at the heart of our Democracy," he added. "The full force of law was put on Buffalo protestors, but not on Washington D.C. rioters. ”
A spokeswoman for the U.S. Attorney's Office did not return a call seeking comment.