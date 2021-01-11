FBI questions organizers of Buffalo buses to Capitol rally that led to riot

"Everybody tied Jul and people on the buses to the violence shown on television," he said Monday, "when they were on the other side of the building and no violence was done. This is why we are getting threats."

He added that nobody in his family has retained a lawyer because they have no need.

Though U.S. Attorney James P. Kennedy Jr. last week promised a quick and thorough probe of any local involvement in the Capitol desecration, State Sen. Sean M. Ryan, D-Buffalo, says federal investigators aren't moving fast enough. In fact, the new senator on Monday accused Kennedy and federal authorities of "blatant hypocrisy" following the swift arrests connected with Buffalo civil rights protests last June, and the lack of any arrests among local residents who traveled to Washington on Wednesday.

A Cheektowaga man who traveled to Washington and was captured on video inside the Capitol and setting a small fire in a pile of media equipment outside acknowledged to The Buffalo News on Friday he was inside the building. That man, Pete Harding, said he traveled to Washington alone by car and was not part of the two busloads of people that went together from the Buffalo region.