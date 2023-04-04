FBI Buffalo raided a West Side house Tuesday morning to execute a federal search warrant, said Jeannie McBride, the local FBI office's public affairs officer.

Multiple agents were seen entering 498 W. Ferry St., just west of Ferry Circle near Livingston Street, before 9 a.m. Tuesday, their unmarked vehicles parked on the sidewalk, lights flashing.

An agent wearing a jacket labeled Buffalo Cyber Task Force, a branch of FBI Buffalo, carried outside what appeared to be multiple central processing units, as well as a box holding a brown package labeled "evidence."

"Our investigation is ongoing, so I cannot provide further details at this time," McBride said in a statement, and later declined further comment citing U.S. Department of Justice policy.

According to the Buffalo Cyber Task Force website, the unit deals with crimes related to "computer intrusions, exploitation of children and infringement of intellectual property rights."

The blue-green two-story house on West Ferry, with broken windows on the second floor and attic, was the focus of intrigue by passersby at the busy stretch of Richmond Avenue.