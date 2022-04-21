Fattey Beer Co. plans new location in Kenmore, expansion to Rochester and Ohio

Fattey Beer Co.'s growth in Western New York shows no signs of slowing – and regional expansion is underway.

Nik Fattey, who previously opened five craft-beer taproom and beer store hybrids in the area, has announced three more locations, including one in Kenmore that's expected to open in by early June. Additional stores are in progress in the Neighborhood of Play by the Strong National Museum of Play in Rochester, and in Westerville, Ohio, near Columbus.

"We've got a formula that works and an experience that works," Fattey said. "Craft beer is being a beast."

For the Kenmore location, Fattey will partner with Joe Zarbo, a former professional hockey player, and Chris DiCesare at 3116 Delaware Ave., in the former Arthur Treacher's restaurant and Supercuts. The new taproom/beer store will join a wave of food-and-drink businesses, including Mojo Market and Mike & Pops, that have opened in the neighborhood in the last year and a half.

"Kenmore is booming," Fattey said.

The major draw for Kenmore will be a patio, replete with a fire pit and 12 picnic tables, Fattey said. The Fattey in downtown Buffalo has four tables outside.

Zarbo, a Grand Island native who played for Fattey when he coached at St. Francis High School, starred at Clarkson and played two seasons in the East Coast Hockey League, one rung below the AHL.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Fattey's expansion sites will emulate his existing locations in Hamburg, Orchard Park, Buffalo, North Tonawanda and Ellicottville, offering a rotating tap list of craft beers, plus more than 500 bottled and canned beers for on-site consumption or to-go.

The taprooms are dog-friendly and allow customers to bring in their own food. All Fattey Beer shops sell fried chicken sandwiches, dovetailing with the nation's recent obsession.

"Sometimes I think we're Fattey Chicken Co.," Fattey quipped.

Fattey isn't running solo among taproom/beer store hybrids, a business trend that's essentially an alternative to a brewery. Despite not brewing their own beer, these stores can offer more variety in styles, brands and sheer volume. Bottle Rocket Beer Reserve in South Buffalo, Magic Bear Beer Cellar in Larkinville and the Beer Keep in the Elmwood Village are other examples.

The Fattey brand's entrance into the Rochester market converges with the blossoming of the Neighborhood of Play, a walkable community with entertainment, residential units, hotels and a significant expansion of the Strong museum at the heart. The Museum Association of New York reports the in-progress project costs $75 million and covers 90,000 square feet. The Fattey location will be at 60 Adventure Place, within sight of the museum, and is tentatively planned for late July.

"The street didn't even exist a year ago," Fattey said.

Fattey began to consider a Rochester location after his Fattey Beer Advent Calendar, a seasonal delivery of 24 beers throughout New York State, attracted customers in the market despite no actual presence there. Jeffrey Baumann, an attorney, and Zach Kadar are partners with Fattey in Rochester.

For the Westerville, Ohio, location, Fattey has partnered with Bryan Stewart, an Orchard Park native and former coworker with the Buffalo Sabres scouting department. Located about 20 minutes outside of Columbus, the Ohio location is expected to open in June.

Ben Tsujimoto can be reached at btsujimoto@buffnews.com, at (716) 849-6927 or on Twitter at @Tsuj10.

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo The smart way to start your day. We sift through all the news to give you a concise, informative look at the top headlines and must-read stories every weekday. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.